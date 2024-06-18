Troubled EV Maker Fisker Files for Bankruptcy

Startup EV maker Fisker’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing marks the latest and most doomstruck move in the company’s downward financial spiral. It’s a sharp decline in the fortunes of founder Hendrik Fisker’s second attempt at cracking the flagging EV market, where even prominent brands like Tesla are resorting to price cuts to boost sales.

In early March, Fisker cut its workforce by 15 percent, paused investments in future projects, and said it predicted a “difficult year” and was seeking a manufacturing partner to help it turn the business around. Shortly after that it announced a six-week production pause for its EVs and said it was raising $150 million by selling convertible notes in an effort to dig itself out of an ongoing cash crunch caused by weak consumer demand. The company even admitted it had lost track of millions of dollars worth of customer orders.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Now California-based Fisker’s struggles may have come to an end. TechCrunch reports that the company filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware District Court, with estimated assets of between $500 million to $1 billion, and liabilities of up to $500 million. TechCrunch points out that the filing happened only a year after Fisker’s Ocean SUV electric vehicle rolled out to customers. The implication is that the Ocean helped sink Fisker since it was “troubled” from the get-go. The car was said to have suffered an array of software and hardware problems, and buyers even encountered a shaky customer service system. In the end, only a few thousand EVs were sold worldwide.

Everything old is new again Founder Henrik Fisker’s founded his first car company, Fisker Automotive, in 2007 with the dream of building “beautiful, exciting, fast, environmentally friendly cars,” according to the man himself. By 2011 that company had achieved a $1 billion value, earning Fisker plaudits for achieving something “no one had managed in a generation”–starting a new car company in the United States. But as TechCrunch points out, Fisker Automotive filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2013, sunk by quality issues in its cars and a slow EV market. The Fisker Group company that filed for bankruptcy today was founded in 2016, with a similar mission, according to its website, of committing to “beauty, innovation and clean mobility.”

Fisker’s woes are an echo of the troubles facing the entire EV market. In March, a report concluded that slowing EV sales in the U.S. were driving up a different car market segment: hybrid vehicles. In early April, market leader Tesla reported stalled revenue, partly due to rising competition and partly to cooling sales figures, resulting in an 8.5 percent drop in the number of EVs it delivered in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2023. Tesla’s financial troubles this year were enough to trigger several rounds of layoffs, including the entire marketing team. Remember, this is an EV maker that delivers hundreds of thousands of vehicles each quarter, compared to Fisker’s meager quarterly output of a “few thousand.” Half-price Teslas?

Meanwhile, in a possible response to gloomy market conditions, Tesla’s enigmatic, controversial CEO Elon Musk has again been bouncily promoting the exciting possibilities of a low-priced Tesla EV. On the back of a shareholder vote with an overwhelming majority voting to re-approve his roughly $50 billion pay package, which has been on pause since 2018, Musk has touted the idea of a Model Y Tesla selling for around $20,000. At that price point, Tesla could “sell like five million units,” Musk said at the meeting.