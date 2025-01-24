Trump AI Order Raises Questions About its Goals and Safety Focus

To “maintain global leadership in AI technology ,” a new Trump executive order pushes innovations made by American AI companies toward “AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas,” Time reports . The goal, the new order asserts, is to “promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.” To Trump critics this may read like a veiled threat that AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or other AI tools released by many companies leaping aboard the AI bandwagon must not give out anti-conservative advice, or promote any agenda or information that the Trump administration deems is left-leaning in any way.

Time points out that the new order doesn’t name which existing AI policies the Trump team feels are holding American AI development back, but does demand the tracking of “all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken” in response to former President Biden’s broad 2023 AI safety order. The magazine also argues that the new order “threatens to erase some of the Biden administration’s efforts […] to curb government use of the kinds of AI tools that have been found to unfairly discriminate based on race, gender or disability.” This could result in medical diagnostic AIs now being allowed to deliver scientifically incorrect information to the public, or promote the use AI recognition technology that could, via racial biases in its training data or algorithms, lead to wrongful arrests of, say, people of color.

AI technology is broadly heralded as being capable of saving workers time, delivering cost savings and even adding missing skills to smaller companies’ workforces. But as with any paradigm-shifting technology, AI comes with risks. For example, if the material an AI is trained on contains incorrect medical facts, it could regurgitate these later in response to a user query. One controversial case in 2024 involved Google’s AI system advising a user to eat “at least one small rock a day,” for example. AI is also frequently the center of about the elimination of jobs, with worries that companies may choose a system that can work 24/7/365 instead of one or more expensive human staff members. Meanwhile deeper, more systemic worries revolve around the notion that a truly advanced AI could threaten humankind.

These, and other reasons, are why AI safety remains a hot topic—including at market-leading AI brand OpenAI, where safety concerns were at the center of a brief ouster of CEO Sam Altman in 2023. It’s also why AI protections are built into AI systems, to ensure that AIs don’t, for example, threaten their puny human operators with death (as happened in a separate case involving Google last year.) And it’s a core facet of the Biden administration’s various AI initiatives that targeted the development of safer AI technology, including using “guardrails” to prevent dangerous AI outputs.