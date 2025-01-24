Trump Federal Contracting Order Reverses 60 Years of Anti-Discrimination Progress

As part of Trump’s onslaught on longstanding federal policies, his action affecting government contracting cancels an order signed by LBJ that was integral to the civil rights movement of the 1960s

The 1960s were a different time: haircuts were longer, music was groovier, and across America racism and sexism were a more open part of daily life—culminating in violent race riots in 1965 and 1967 and dramatic sexual equality pushes like the “ban the bra” movement. President Lyndon B. Johnson, who grew up in near-poverty, was sensitive to these societal inequalities, and pushed for the Civil Rights Act to be passed in 1963.

In 1965 he signed Executive Order 11246, which furthered this anti-discrimination intitiative into companies that work for the government. It banned federal contractors from employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, nationality, or sexual preference. The order applied to federal contractors with 51 or more employees and contracts of $50,000 or more, at the time. Discrimination based on sex was added to the list shortly after by another order. President Trump, who was born in 1946 and was 19 when LBJ wielded his pen, revoked these protections in a new executive order as part of his anti-DEI push. In a statement, Trump called LBJ’s order “radical DEI preferencing,” attacking the so-called “affirmative action” term used in the older edict. This demanded contractors actively push to balance their workforce demographics to better reflect the composition of U.S. society. As the Huffington Post put it, these policies, which actually date back further, including to a 1961 John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order—the first to use the “affirmative action” wording—have become a “conservative obsession and major policy target for Trump and his allies.” The MAGA movement sees DEI as actually enabling “reverse discrimination,” which is reflected in Trump’s use of the word “preferencing.”

Curiously, as CNN points out, order 11246 was quite mild in what it took “affirmative action” to mean, noting it didn’t “permit quotas, preferences, or set asides. They are strictly forbidden,” as per the Department of Labor’s rules. Nevertheless, order 11246 has faced opposition before: reports say the Reagan administration in the 1980s considered amending it to specifically bar any form of quota system. But a bipartisan push from Congress ended this idea with a threat to encode 11246 into law with a veto-proof majority. The Labor Department’s website still called LBJ’s order a “historic step towards equal employment opportunity” that was a “major safeguard” on Wednesday afternoon, the Huffington Post noted. It also points out that Trump’s new order sparked immediate criticism. For context, recent data show that one-third of workers with disabilities experience workplace discrimination, that one in four workers have experienced discrimination based on their looks, and that, anecdotally, ageism is alive and well in the American workforce (with the slangy, dismissive “OK Boomer” phrase being a particular example.)