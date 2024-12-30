Trump Spoke With TikTok CEO After Calling for Pause on Upcoming Ban

TikTok’s potential U.S. ban is only days away, but President-elect Trump is indicating he’d like to intervene, filing a brief with the Supreme Court asking to stave off the Jan. 19 deadline.

When the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied TikTok’s petition to overturn a law that demands its sale to separate itself from ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, or face a total U.S. ban in mid January, the social media app’s American future looked bleak. But President-elect Trump has spoken up and asked the Supreme Court to put a pause on the ban—which would otherwise come into effect the day before his inauguration—and he’s spoken with TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew. Now millions of U.S. TikTok users and the countless small businesses that rely on the app to generate sales, wonder if Trump’s intervention will make a difference.

Trump’s filing of a “friend of the court” brief Friday takes a page from his ghostwritten business memoir, “The Art of the Deal”, and asks that his incoming administration be given time to “pursue a negotiated resolution,” CNN reports. CNN also reports that Trump spoke to TikTok CEO Show Chew after appealing to the Supreme Court, though we don’t know what the two discussed. Notably, CNN learned that the two businessmen also met in person at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion and resort around two weeks ago. The legal filing implies Trump wants to work out a way for TikTok to sell its U.S. operations to an American owner, thus negating the conditions of the ban. It also sets up Trump in wheeling-and-dealing opposition to the Biden administration and Justice Department, which would dearly love to shout “You’re Fired!” at TikTok. The Biden administration actually filed its own brief Friday in support of the ban, alleging TikTok is a “grave” national security threat. The problem of course is that if TikTok actually is a national security risk, it’s a wildly popular one: recent estimates show TikTok has over a billion users globally, with maybe 150 million people in the U.S. on the app as “monthly active users”…meaning they interact with it at least once a month. That’s nearly half of the population.

Other new data suggests that “tens of millions” of Americans actually interact with TikTok much more frequently, using it on a daily basis. And even more interestingly, from a political point of view, this data showed that 63 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 (a cohort that will become eligible to vote during the next presidential term) use the app, with around 16 percent of teens saying they’re on TikTok “almost constantly.” The ban would thus impact millions of youngsters’ online habits. A ban of TikTok also threatens the livelihoods of countless small enterprises that use the app—people that have been frantically directing their followers on the app to alternative social media sites over recent months, as the ban loomed ever larger. TikTok has long been known to be a vital marketing channel for smaller businesses, with larger brands largely less reliant on the app to drive sales. All of this may play into the thinking of the Trump team, which always has an eye on the popular vote. Trump himself is fond of advertising his business negotiation skills as a solution to problems that, on the face of it, aren’t business-related: but in this case the big challenge isn’t about sealing a “deal.” The challenge to Trump’s “negotiated resolution” is going to be ByteDance itself. The company has long denied that it represents a national security risk, and the Chinese government has signaled that any potential sale of an asset like TikTok may not include the algorithms that power the social media app’s recommendation engine. This is the secret sauce that really makes TikTok “tick.” Without it, the app may be an empty shell.