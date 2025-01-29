Trump’s Federal Buyout Memo Has Echoes of Musk’s 2022 Twitter Purge

In an extraordinary move Tuesday, the Trump administration issued an emailed memo to all federal employees offering them a one-off deal: If they resigned their post by February 6, they would receive seven months pay and benefits. The “deferred resignation” memo targeted people who didn’t want to return to the office by September 30, in response to an earlier Trump executive order.

In a later memo titled “A Fork in the Road,” the government’s Office of Personnel Management, which had described the offer as “administrative leave,” explained more, Axios reported. This memo offered a shockingly simple mechanism for interested staff to depart their roles: “Send an email to hr@opm.gov from your government account. […] Type the word ‘Resign’ into the ‘Subject’ line of the email. Hit ‘Send.’ “ To some staff, perhaps those disgruntled at any aspect of the new Trump administration, that may be a beguiling offer. And from an employer perspective, there are many CEOs of companies of all sizes who may sometimes wish they could use a new broom to sweep out whole chunks of their workforce and radically reshape their staff so they’re more aligned with company goals, perhaps after a dramatic corporate pivot. While it is commonplace for incoming presidential administrations to hit pause on new actions, the current initiative goes well beyond precedent, yet has a familiar tone. The OPM memo, as tech news site The Verge points out, included “the same subject line [Elon] Musk used when he gave his ‘extremely hardcore’ ultimatum to Twitter employees in 2022.” Other text in the offer to all federal staff also echoes Musk’s wording, and Musk himself seemed to support this notion with an X post simply saying “A fork in the road,” and linking to a report mentioning the offer sent to “all 2 million federal workers.”

A senior Trump administration official spoke to Axios concerning the buyout and explained it was all about making sure all staff were “on board” with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in the office. “We’re five years past Covid and just 6 percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said, blithely ignoring the point that if the systems supported by all those federal staff have run smoothly for the last five years, then there may be no actual problems resulting from those arrangements. The return-to-office push also runs counter to plenty of anecdotal evidence and research showing many people would consider leaving a job that’s at least partly remote if their employer mandated a full time in-office policy—with one recent survey putting that figure at nearly half of all affected staff. Or is this actually the point?

When Elon Musk was appointed by Trump to head the nongovernmental Department of Government Efficiency advisory group, speculation immediately arose that Musk would attempt to bring his own particular “brutal” brand of management thinking to the role. He ably demonstrated this managerial style during his chaotic 2022 takeover of Twitter, making fierce demands from his staff to work harder and firing people so willy-nilly that he was forced to rehire some critical staff shortly afterward. Musk has now promised to slash government spending by astronomical amounts with the DOGE office, mentioning trillion-dollar figures. So is this new maneuver targeting all federal employees just a sneaky way to do that? Even if it works to achieve some cost-cutting to support Musk’s goals, the idea of slashing federal staff attacks one key principle of civil service. As an article from the National Conference of State Legislatures, a nongovernmental organization for members and staff of U.S. state legislatures, put it in 2023, civil servants are “the Guardians of Process.” They are people with expertise who are supposed to ensure government mechanisms roll on despite who’s holding power at the time. Removing huge numbers of these knowledgeable staff all at once could result in chaos in government offices much like that seen at Twitter.