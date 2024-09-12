Two Astronauts Complete Historic Privately Backed Space Walks

“Back home we have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world.”

Racing through space some 430 miles above the surface of the planet, billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman spoke on a live video stream as he took in the view moments after venturing outside his SpaceX Dragon capsule at around 6:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Isaacman and fellow astronaut and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis each spent about 10 minutes outside the capsule before retaking their seats. Though this may seem like a small step, since people have been going on spacewalks regularly since cosmonaut Alexei Leonov’s first ventured into the cosmos on a tether line in 1965, these particular walks were no mere PR opportunity, and made history in several ways.

The spacewalk was “the first extravehicular activity (EVA) using commercially developed hardware, procedures, and the new SpaceX EVA suit,” SpaceX mentioned on X. The company was touting the innovative new suit, developed in-house, and the fact that a commercial space company, flying a private mission funded by a private individual, was able to develop, perfect and carry out the complex planning, engineering and logistics leading up to the successful spacewalk. Today’s exercise was mainly designed to demonstrate the new suits’ functions, with Isaacman and Gillis testing how well it worked in vacuum and zero-G, and how a special “skywalker” metal frame helped them maneuver outside the capsule. This included gauging “difficulty in getting in and out of the restraint, how easily they can move their body, the ease with which they can maintain position while hands free or using tools, and recovery from a single foot disengaging,” SpaceX said in an X post.

Spacesuit design is no simple task, and recently the differences between SpaceX’s suit and Boeing’s more traditional suit design played a part in the drama around Boeing’s glitchy Starliner capsule, whose faults require two astronauts to add seven months to their stay on the International Space Station. NASA’s future suit design also garnered its fair share of attention as female astronauts on the space station have pointed out: traditional space suit design has tended to favor male body types.

Today’s spacewalk also led to other firsts for SpaceX and the world: Dragon has flown astronauts to the space station before, but has never had its atmosphere vented down to a vacuum while in space. And because of the way Dragon is designed, all four crew were in space suits during today’s mission, which is the first time four astronauts at once have been in vacuum, ever. The Polaris Dawn mission, paid for by entrepreneur Isaacman (for an undisclosed fee that may stretch into hundreds of millions of dollars), launched early Monday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Before today’s spacewalks, the mission had already chalked-up a historic first. Yesterday the Dragon capsule’s four crew members reached an orbital altitude above the planet that humans haven’t visited in a while, then surpassed it. Dragon soared to “reaching a max altitude of 1,408.1 km on day two of the mission”, SpaceX reported on X, “breaking the Earth-orbit record set by Gemini 11 over 50 years ago when that spacecraft reached 1,373 km.” This goal, while notable for soaring to 870 miles into space, was also all about testing the impact of space radiation on astronaut health.