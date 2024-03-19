Unilever Exits the Ice Cream Business

Unilever, a U.K. based consumer brand, said today it was going to spin off its ice cream business division, which includes household names like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s . The move is part of a bigger overall strategy shift which will see Unilever axe some 7,500 staff around the world, mostly office workers, with a goal of saving costs near $870 million over three years, Reuters notes. And though the details are still emerging, the lucrative ice cream labels aren’t simply being disposed of: Unilever says the division will likely be spun off into its own entity and float on the stock market by the end of 2025.

Unilever’s ice cream business sells sweet treats around the world, and CNN notes its sales make up almost 20 percent of global ice cream sales — more than the next four biggest labels combined. But during 2023, the ice cream division stuttered, and in an earnings statement, Unilever said market share and profitability both declined. Now it seems, facing cost-cutting pressure from billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, plus Unilever shareholder Aviva — a multinational insurance company headquartered in London — the time has come to twist off the ice cream business and let it float on its own.

This marks yet another change for the iconic Ben & Jerry’s brand, named for its founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, friends who created the company in 1978 in Vermont. The two sold the brand to Unilever in 2000 for about $326 million in cash, but it lived on as a separate entity under Unilever’s ownership and even stayed on-message with its founders’ passion for campaigning on social issues. The company website still has a headline section labeled “Activism.” In 2021, this landed the label in the global spotlight when it made the decision, independently of Unilever’s control, to stop selling its ice cream in occupied Palestinian territories in protest over what it said were values “inconsistent” with the brand. Unilever subsequently sold the Israeli Ben & Jerry’s operation to a local licensee, in a deal said to involve Peltz, prompting criticism from Cohen and Greenfield.

Hence news of Unilever’s divestment of its ice cream business may be well-received by Cohen and Greenfield. Though both are no longer directly managing the company — Cohen resigned as CEO in 1996 — they remain involved. In a 2008 Boston Phoenix interview, Cohen noted that the original goal of the company was simply to “open one shop, operate it, to stay in business for a year,” but that after all their success and the Unilever buyout, they now wielded “no responsibility, no authority, and very little influence.”