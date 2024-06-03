Unskippable Ad Breaks Annoy Instagram Users

Users scrolling through endless likes, reshares, photos, memes, and goofy pet videos probably don’t spend much time thinking about how Instagram is actually a moneymaking machine for its owner Meta. But the parent company’s recent change reminded them of this truth by rolling out unskippable ads that interrupt viewers’ Instagram experiences–and it’s not going down well. Meanwhile, Facebook, the other part of Meta, is making some changes that could make it easier for younger users to monetize their content.

Instantly annoying ads Tech news site Android Authority reminds us that Instagram has usually done a good job of “blending” ads into the social network feed, making them a seamless part of the experience that you can watch–or simply scroll past. This could be called “soft” advertising, the site suggests, and the best thing is they’re not “too pushy.” But the new ads, which Meta calls “Ad Breaks,” are anything but soft. When the ads appear, a user is obliged to watch for three to five seconds before continuing their scroll through their social feed.

Meta has not officially described the new ads yet, and their arrival has unsettled many users. Android Authority shared views from several Reddit users, one of whom ended their criticism of the new ads with “goodbye IG. I have no need for that.” Another user pointed out this sort of ad break “disrupts the user’s flow” and suggested that adding “friction like this is probably the worst way to increase engagement on ads.”

While it’s possible that Instagram is merely testing out these ads, since they have appeared only on a few user feeds, this point is well made. YouTube’s use of unskippable, revenue-producing ads has long been controversial among users, who widely dislike the must-watch lead-ins to videos they want to watch. Complaints about the ads pepper the top search results when you use Google itself to search for the topic “YouTube unskippable ads.” An entire thread on question and answer site Quora questions why people are seeing more of these ads recently, with one user commenting “The constant bombardment of ads is getting out of control. It’s unbearable.” If Instagram sours its users with these ads on a larger scale, it may not go down at all well for the platform’s traffic.

Money for younger businesspeople Facebook, the social media heart of Meta, is also trying something new. In a press release, the site said it’s been making changes to allow younger users to more easily make money from their content. Site statistics show that Facebook is experiencing a “three-year high” of young adults engaging with the platform, with over 40 million people aged 18 to 29 in the U.S. and Canada using Facebook daily. That’s a sizable market to address, and it explains why Facebook is appealing to Gen-Z and Millennial creators. By making changes like what Facebook calls a “simplified” version of its “Professional Mode,” and by evolving its “payout model to pay creators based on how well their content performs on Facebook,” the site could be trying to make itself more attractive to the thousands of people actively engaged in the influencer economy.

Timing: TikTok’s ticking clock Interestingly, the younger user growth statistic seems to mark a reversal of a years-long trend of young users actively leaving Facebook, with teens preferring alternative platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and phenomenally fast-growing TikTok.