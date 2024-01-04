Viral Video Suggests Gen-Z Workers’ Asking Salaries Will Be Higher Than You Think

Hot takes from the business culture commentariat’s “Gen-Z is different” miss one important point. This generation wants to make money, too. There’s no shortage of pronouncements that Gen-Zers are different from Millennials, that they have to be marketed to differently, and that they think differently about the workplace and what they demand from their employers.

Now, a study on Gen-Z views of “middle class” pay rates has gone viral, and may upend conventional ideas about hiring youngsters to work at small companies because they’re cheaper to employ. It turns out Gen-Z employees may expect much higher pay; they consider $120,000 a year a middle-class income. And they may not be wrong.

A TikTok video from Orlando realtor Freddie Smith is driving this new discussion. He quotes a recent Newsweek survey into what constitutes income for a “middle class” person. It found that only 41 percent of Gen-Z respondents considered a salary of $74,580 to be middle class, compared to 50 percent of Millennials and 73 percent of Baby Boomers. The video has been seen roughly eight million times and received nearly 700,000 likes since it went up at the end of December. Analysts suggested that Gen-Z has this attitude for a host of reasons, including different ideas about what constitutes a stable, comfortable lifestyle and how much money is needed to sustain this generation’s version of the American Dream.

In his video, Smith breaks it down into numbers that make sense: On a $74,000 salary, after a fair share of rent, loans, housing, and bills, plus a monthly $300 for leisure spending, a Gen-Z employee may be left with only $650 a month. That’s not a particularly comfortable safety margin to live with, let alone much for saving to buy a house. Smith’s back-of-the-virtual-envelope calculations say that with typical home ownership costs, the goal posts for being “middle class” effectively move from around $70,000 to “$120,000 over just the past two years.”

The video has spurred plenty of debate. But if it’s important, it’s for one reason alone: Millennials were outnumbered by Gen-Z even back in 2019. They are now the largest generational group. This means the current labor pool now includes huge numbers of Gen-Zers. Research has long shown that companies tend to take entry-level employees, which naturally tends to mean younger staff, for granted — and the same finding says that’s a mistake. So now that Gen-Zers are old enough to be part of the workforce, and their numbers are growing, it may be harder to ignore their demands. That may mean managers must change how they deal with Gen-Z staff, adjusting perceptions of younger workers’ demands and providing different perks than those given to other generations of workers, including mental health considerations.

The viral TikTok video suggests something else for managers to consider when hiring these younger minds: They’ll be asking for more money than businesses may expect. They may even be asking for more than experienced workers. Late 2022 survey data from the New York Fed showed the “magic” number to convince an experienced worker to apply for a job was $72,873 — a $4,000 jump from the previous year’s figure and about $8,600 more than before the pandemic.