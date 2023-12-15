Wearable Tech Moves to Your Face in 2024, Jam-Packed With AI

Wearables are back. Heading into 2024, they’re among tech’s buzziest buzzwords–and though they’ll continue to track your steps, heartrate and even blood-oxygen levels, how you wear them is set to change. Your next wearable device may sit on your face as a pair of smart glasses or a more futuristic set of goggles. How smart? Very, since there’s a tech industry push to put A.I. into these devices.

Technology industry news site The Information explains that OpenAI, the upstart and controversially managed enterprise behind ChatGPT, Facebook parent company Meta, Google, Microsoft and other big names all want to sell smart glasses that incorporate A.I. These gadgets may be able to take a look at the same thing that seen by a user’s regular, simple human eyeballs and respond in some super-intelligent way.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Snapchat gave a sample of this sort of wearable tech revolution earlier this year. It said that it plans to put an artificial intelligence application in its Spectacles devices. These are wearable glasses that take photos and record video. Another report from The Information has now added new-tech hotness on this front, explaining that ChatGPT is talking with Snapchat about embedding its object-recognition software into the wearables. Meanwhile just this week Meta revealed experimental A.I. object recognition powers for its Ray-Ban smart spectacles, and they sound wild. The glasses see what you see, and when activated, respond to a voice command like “is this tea caffeine free?” by taking a photo, analyzing it, and giving a response. Potential uses for this cutting-edge tech are nearly endless–though it’s easy to imagine practical applications, like helping travelers translate foreign language signs, or recognizing the parts of a car engine that’s being repaired.

This revolution will be powered by the emergence of new multimodal A.I. tech, which blends many sources of data to move beyond simple generated text responses. Google will be baking this into its ChatGPT competitor Gemini. Multimodal systems expand on most users’ initial experiences of using text-only A.I. chatbots. This next-gen technology can combine images and other forms of data with text, creating responses from multiple modes of presenting information. They are designed to react to these new inputs just like they answer text queries such as “can you design my company motto?” The big device makers are betting multimodal technology is a natural fit for smart spectacles with front-looking cameras.

Of course A.I. systems aren’t all-powerful and still have many shortcomings. During CNET’s Meta Ray-Ban testing the glasses “hallucinated,” seeing things that weren’t really there. This is a common issue for generative image-based A.I. Wearable, camera-loaded A.I. technology can also open a large can of worms, legally speaking. Remember the furor that Google’s failed, early-generation Glass device spawned a decade ago? Apart from issues of privacy, with public and government unease about having an always-ready camera filming from someone’s “goggles,” Glass resulted in some legal conundrums. For example a California resident was ticketed for wearing one while driving, and legal experts wrung their hands over potential data protection issues and even the idea of defamation cases driven by Glass wearers.

Small companies may already have policies for employee use of personal camera-equipped, app-loaded smartphones at work (a good idea, since studies show how smartphone distractions can affect employee’s work and, ultimately, your bottom line.) But how will you deal with an employee wearing A.I. powered, camera-equipped devices on their face? The business risk issues are going to be complex. Google already navigated some of these heavy seas with Glass, with authorities quizzing Google on whether it had carried out privacy risk assessments. If the new generation of smart glasses really become a phenomenon, this sort of problem will return with a vengeance.