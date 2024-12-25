Perhaps more than any other technology, AI has dominated the headlines this year. For reasons good, bad, fascinating, and possibly a little terrifying. And we wonder: What world-changing advances will happen in 2025?

Hey, ChatGPT: What were the major AI news developments this year?

ChatGPT: Oh, 2024 was a landmark year for AI. There was rapid technological progress and growing societal debate. And there was lots of me! Just joking. But one of the remarkable advances that happened in artificial intelligence this year was that leading AI models, like the famous ChatGPT large language model (LLM) from OpenAI, actually became useful in summarizing information and accessing up-to-date info, just like a traditional search engine like Google. And it’s fair to say that ChatGPT dominated the AI show. ChatGPT Dominates OpenAI remained the biggest name in AI this year despite a dramatic leadership tussle that left the company a bit shaken at the start of the year. It consolidated its position by releasing new tools and more advanced AI through 2024. Its most controversial and impressive advance was the GPT-4o model, which is able to carry out audio chats with uncomfortably human-like voices—and created a controversy about sounding too much like actor Scarlett Johansson.

The company also hit the headlines when many key executives left, including leaders of the AI safety team—with chief scientist Ilya Sutskeva being particularly notable, since he then set up his own AI startup centered on AI safety. Did this imply OpenAI is moving too fast and developing unsafe AIs? That debate raged all year, based in part on CEO Sam Altman’s insistence on making OpenAI a for-profit company, and pushing more and more advanced AIs onto the market, with an openly stated goal of aiming at “artificial general intelligence” (AGI)—the kind of fully capable AI systems seen in sci-fi. But even though OpenAI just released its latest GPT-o3 model, with a promise it’s keeping things safe, the company was also said to be struggling to perfect its next-gen AI systems advances. In 2025, OpenAI seems likely to continue to dominate. Expect more legal battles over its profitability and questions over its safety and the fitness of its leadership, and for new AI models to arrive regularly—creeping toward actually building the sentient AGI system seen in the iconic movie Her. Siri Hustles to Catch Up Until 2024, perhaps the only AIs the average person had spoken to were Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. These two digital personal assistants have been around for years, and are useful only up to a point. But when ChatGPT burst into prominence, the limitations of these old AIs were thrown into sharp contrast.

Amazon launched a big effort to bring Alexa into the modern chatbot era, leveraging its massive tech expertise and its AWS cloud service, which already helps power other people’s AIs. But the tech giant’s efforts stumbled for several complex reasons, and Alexa remains more or less unchanged. While 2025 may yet see a more chatty Alexa arrive, don’t hold your breath. Apple pulled off a classic Apple move: It went all in on AI, but 100 percent on its own terms, with privacy and user safety at the core of its “Apple Intelligence” push. AI will now be laced throughout Apple’s devices and services. And while it’s relying on ChatGPT to provide chatbot-like replies to some user queries (with appropriate protections on use of users’ data), that will likely change in 2025 as Apple’s own research advances its AIs. AI Steals Jobs The “will AI steal my job?” debate raged throughout the year, and became perhaps a little more strident. That’s because this question remained mostly a thought experiment—until now. But with the arrival of new “agent” AIs, tools that can actually perform tasks on their own, there really is a threat to certain kinds of repetitive low-level office tasks.

On the “it won’t take your job” side, the argument ran that AI is simply another desktop tool, like a PC. Companies like California’s Alorica, which runs customer service centers globally, introduced AI translation tools that let their workers talk with clients in 200 languages, letting AI enhance business efficiency, not replace staff. A consortium of tech names, including Google, IBM, and Microsoft, argued the same, saying AI is about giving workers whole new skill sets. But early this year, a report from the International Monetary Fund suggested that artificial intelligence is already beginning to shape the global labor market. And that while in advanced economies like the U.S., AI would likely boost worker efficiency, overall about 40 percent of jobs will be influenced by AI and some workers will see their jobs eliminated. Then in June a Citibank study estimated that about half of all finance jobs are ripe for AI automation. Billionaire PayPal co-founder and tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel doubled down on that theory, suggesting that AI isn’t going to take many jobs right now, but it might impact math-heavy roles first. Expect this debate to roil on into 2025, with people arguing ever more fervently for both sides.

AI Creates Controversy Many times this year, AI tech of different types triggered worries about fraud, abuse, and misinformation—the last seeming particularly problematic in an election year. An audio deepfake containing a false statement that was meant to sound like it came from President Biden went out to voters in New Hampshire before the election—a sample of the kind of malicious use of AI tech we may expect to see more of next year. And a startling $25 million AI heist that hit a company in Hong Kong shows the tech is already clever enough to be problematic at scale. AI models also “misbehaved” throughout the year, with Microsoft’s Copilot threatening users, and Google’s Gemini making death threats to a grad student. Bizarre, and seemingly rare, these headline-grabbing incidents are reminders that AI still really can’t be trusted to be safe. As chatbots get smarter, we can expect to see more of this: If you’re using the tech at work, you may have to be more vigilant. Abuse of intellectual property rights was another thorny AI issue this year. Every AI provider, from Google to Apple, at some point faced accusations of using other companies’ human-generated content to train their AI algorithms without permission or payment. As AIs get hungrier for still more information, 2025 will likely see this problem continue. If your company has sensitive data on your website, consider how comfortable you’d be with that info being used to train an AI.

The voracious nature of AI model development also taps into the worries creatives have about their future. If AIs are being trained to replicate human-made work, what kind of future will (expensive, fallible, unreliable) workers have going up against AI systems? A group of A-list music celebs penned a letter about the threat AI poses, and as AI gets more prominent, we can expect still more controversy. And Gets Regulated Throughout 2024 as AI began to get more powerful, a global debate raged about whether AI should be regulated, and if so, how to do that. The E.U. took an early regulatory lead with a powerful law that tried to ensure AI systems would be ethical, transparent, respect human rights, and address risks without suppressing innovation. For U.S. AI companies operating in Europe, this means products and services have to comply with the guidelines and standards. Meanwhile, Americans aren’t so happy with the way authorities are approaching AI regulation. A survey in August showed 99 percent of respondents thought threats from AI tech meant regulation was needed, but they were skeptical that the current approach to regulation was good enough. As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, speculation is again under way and it’s not clear how things will go: Some say it could mean chaos, others say it’ll be a boon for unfettered AI innovation. Trump’s appointment of ex-PayPal exec David Sacks as an AI and crypto “czar” hasn’t cleared matters up—rumors say Sacks may have a “light touch” when it comes to regulation. For AI critics wary of the many threats the tech may embody, that won’t be reassuring.

What’s Next? In 2024, AI innovation mainly centered on chatbot apps, with capabilities like voice cloning, image generation, music making, and realistic video generation along as impressive (and sometimes freaky) partners for the ride. But AI’s advance to the next generation of technological prowess seems increasingly hard, so we may expect to see more emphasis on smarter adaptations of AI rather than wholly new models. “Agent” AI and “reasoning” models will likely snowball—these are AIs that can do online tasks instead of simply chatting, or they can more clearly think their way step by step through solving a problem, which may make them more reliable as assistants. In terms of who’ll dominate the AI space next year? It’s tempting to say the big names like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Apple will lead, and tagalongs like Elon Musk’s Grok may also grow—simply because these companies have deep pockets and this tech is expensive. But this is a very fast-moving industry, and with hundreds of AI startups popping up, who knows? It’s possible that an innovative new AI approach, or even an AGI like HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey, could emerge from a company employing only 10 people, instead of one with 10,000 software engineers.