What You Can Learn From Tesla’s Abysmal Auto-Recalls Record and GM’s Cruise Executive Purge

There’s no shortage of praise for innovation and adaptability at Tesla, nor acolytes for self-driving vehicle development in general, but small-business owners can learn just as much from the industry’s recent missteps.

Let’s unpack potential lessons from the recent recall of about two million Tesla cars, over federal concerns about the safety of their self-driving technology, and the mass firing of nine executives at Cruise, the General Motors unit that specializes in self-driving cars, over their handling of an accident involving one of its California robo-taxis. The financial impact is significant, but the reputational cost is staggering. Tesla’s tech mess

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to self-promotion, and has been good for leadership examples that can help small businesses. Many of his recent individual digital antics repelled advertisers and individuals, but the carmaker’s largest-ever recall should certainly provide some bullet points for a “how not to” list of business principles.

The chief lesson is that leadership of a company should not overpromise on what it can achieve. Musk is famously bullish on the tech Tesla’s cars offer, and how soon the tech will arrive, often describing the kind of artificially intelligent vehicles seen in sci-fi movies and television shows. Not long ago, he was promoting a new “tap to park” feature in which the cars will automatically stow themselves away in a space on a lot. But this level of full A.I. has never quite arrived in Tesla’s software, despite years of its CEO’s ebullient promises. Even the new parking feature sounds simpler than how it was initially described. Consumer pushback on the overpromised features is real, and has even led some to sue the carmaker for deceiving them. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just announced that Tesla’s self-driving cars weren’t doing a good enough job of making sure drivers were paying attention when the car was handling steering and driving, and Tesla has thus had to issue a software recall affecting some two million cars. Tesla’s system also was allowing drivers to try to turn on self-driving when it wasn’t appropriate to do so, and that now has to change too. This made for a very public regulatory rebuke to an executive who isn’t shy about massively amplifying the Silicon Valley motto “Move fast and break things,” to epic proportions, often promising that his cars will change the world with their futuristic powers.

Musk is sometimes right about Tesla, but he’s also generated countless negative headlines–reminding business owners that the old adage “there’s no such thing as bad PR” isn’t necessarily so. Countless news articles highlighting the role the company’s software played in accidents spotlight how executive-level overpromises could spur a business to release flawed products and spawn pricey legal problems. GM’s shoddy damage control

The robo-taxi firm Cruise, a unit of General Motors, fired nine executives in the aftermath of a serious accident involving one of its vehicles in California. Cruise leaders sidelined a video that showed the pedestrian victim being dragged by the driverless car, a decision that left the group struggling to regain public trust amid increased regulatory attention.

Coverups backfire badly when they’re exposed, in this case revealing flawed, dangerous technology and running Cruise’s reputation into a giant pothole. In 2016, GM bought Cruise for a reported price tag of over $1 billion, a textbook startup triumph for a company founded in 2013. The Big Three automaker focused its self-driving efforts on its new subsidiary, but reined in its autonomy over the years, paying $2.1 billion for SoftBank Vision Fund’s stake in 2022, pouring in another $1.35 billion at the same time.

The October 2 accident that put the brakes on was bad, costing founders Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan their jobs after California regulators revoked permits, effectively forcing the company to suspend its self-driving activities nationwide. It’s now under investigation for shielding details of the incident, including a horrifying video of the victim being dragged by the robo-taxi, which came to a stop on her leg. Cruise faces $1.5 million in fines, as well as other legal consequences. Why this matters to business owners

These are major fumbles by huge corporations, but even small-business leaders can learn from these mistakes. In essence: Think twice about the words used when talking about business to the press, public, and potential investors. Ensure there are ways for small businesses to have governance procedures that can rein in overpromising leadership.

Blunt concepts, to be sure, but consistent, honest, and transparent communication about product quality and forthright responses in a crisis are vital. Like a tiny fissure in a dam, the first cracks in a company’s reputation should be fixed quickly, before a deluge of bad publicity. These crises offer more than negative inspiration, though. Developments like self-driving vehicles are constantly evolving, and someone is always pushing the boundaries of new technology–take the recent explosion of new A.I. systems as an example. Smaller companies can monitor the cutting edge, and ask themselves intelligent questions about emerging technologies to create new opportunities.