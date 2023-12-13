What You Can Learn From the 2023 List of Top App Store U.S. Downloads

Apple listed the most downloaded iPhone and iPad games in 2023, but small businesses should also note what else the tech giant revealed about its U.S. customers’ choices for the most popular free and paid-for apps this year. It’s fascinating reading for any company that sells apps to consumers.

Among the overall surprises: Board game maker Hasbro’s “Monopoly Go” grabbed the top iPhone gaming spot. An app from Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, failed to crack the top three, and it’s impossible to overlook China’s global rise–at least in the realm of apps and games.

The top three free iPhone apps in the U.S. were: Temu, an e-commerce offering CapCut, a video editor Max, HBO’s streaming service The big surprise here is that retailer Temu, whose tagline is “shop like a billionaire,” beat Amazon for the top spot. For Amazon, globally synonymous with online shopping for decades, Temu’s triumph is unexpected. Though Temu is headquartered in Boston, its parent company, PDD Holdings, is Chinese. This may reflect Amazon’s dominance and saturation of the market, or China’s growing sway with American digital consumers.

CapCut is also Chinese-made, coming from ByteDance, the company behind TikTok–highlighting that even local app markets can be quickly dominated by a controversial company operating far away. The rise of video editing on the iPhone should interest businesses, which should take note of the popularity of consumer-made videos on social media apps.

The social media phenomenon Threads, Facebook parent Meta’s attempt to topple rival X (formerly Twitter) scored fourth on Apple’s free apps list–interesting since Threads only launched in July. Meta’s own offerings on Facebook, Instagram, and other social apps like Snapchat are a major bid for consumer attention. TikTok placed fifth, meaning the first, second- and fifth-most popular free apps came from Chinese-backed companies. The top paid-for iPhone apps are even more interesting.

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket Shadowrocket is an internet traffic app that lets users visit websites as if they were in different locations–potentially circumventing geolocation blocks (like the Great Firewall of China) that restrict users’ ability to reach some forms of content, particularly online video services. It can also block advertising, and its makers say it’s all about empowering “users to take control of their internet experience.” HotSchedules is an online employee engagement app with a hospitality services bent. And Procreate Pocket is a mobile version of a popular sketching and painting app.

These top three highlight that consumers really don’t like firewalls or geo-restricted content blocks; that remote work after the pandemic is an ongoing habit that can be managed via an app system; and that on-device art creation is incredibly popular–particularly since Procreate Pocket costs only $6. The top two paid iPhone downloads are also from small and midsize companies, with Shadowrocket’s maker again based in China. Apple’s iPad top apps list shows similar trends, skewed toward more content consumption-friendly tablet screens. The most interesting app in the free and paid-for app lists is Nomad Sculpt, a sculpting and painting application for 3D graphical objects, letting the average consumer generate complex computer imagery.

Apple’s top app trends should spur debates among technology companies of all sizes. TechCrunch, for example, argued the lists show U.S. tech giants may have saturated the market. Consumers are now seeking out services offered by overseas companies–ignoring controversy such as who owns the user data behind a Chinese-owned app that’s popular in the U.S.