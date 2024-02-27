What Your Business Can Learn From SpaceX’s Starship Test Flight Explosion Report

When you’re building and testing the world’s biggest, most powerful rocket in a bunch of tents in a Texas swamp, following an aggressive test-fail-retest protocol, things are going to go wrong. When SpaceX’s second test flight of its giant Starship rocket ended in spectacular explosions it wasn’t unexpected, but it wasn’t instantly explained.

SpaceX and the FAA have concluded their investigation into November’s dramatically shortened flight, and issued a report on exactly what went wrong, and exactly how SpaceX will make sure the errors won’t happen in another upcoming test. It’s a smart, technical work, filled with actual rocket science. But it’s also an excellent example of the kind of process your company should have in place to investigate and react to mistakes (or successes).

SpaceX’s report starts off explaining what went well: The November 18 flight saw Starship, consisting of a booster with a ship on top, successfully rocket into the sky with all 33 engines roaring. Everything went well until after the booster and ship separated–the first time a so-called “hot stage” separation “has been done successfully with a vehicle this size,” SpaceX notes. Then came the first big issue: As the booster turned around to practice flying back to its launch site, several engines failed and shut down. One did so “energetically,” taking the booster along with it in what SpaceX clunkily calls a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” As far as the cause, SpaceX found “filter blockage” affected how “liquid oxygen is supplied to the engines.” These flow interruptions then set off a chain reaction, including the detonation of one engine. That’s what initiated the problem. The cure, SpaceX explains, has already been carried out. It “implemented hardware changes” inside future booster tanks to improve filtration, and it’s “refined operations to increase reliability,” meaning it likely tweaked the complex process it uses to fill Starship’s tanks with liquid oxygen.

A second problem affected the ship, which flew into space for several minutes after separation. The ship was empty, because it was a test flight, so SpaceX loaded extra liquid oxygen to simulate the mass of future satellites. At the right point, this extra propellant had to be vented, and that’s when things went wrong. The venting led to a fire inside the engine bay, cutting control lines to the rocket’s computers. The system detected this failure, shut engines and commanded a self-destruct. The lessons SpaceX learned here have also already been carried out, the company says. Future ship engines will be now steered using a system less likely to cause fires. SpaceX changed its ship design to reduce leaks, and boost fire protection, and altered the way propellant will be vented.

All this rocket science is a great example of a lessons-learned process. This formal approach to learning inside a business involves deliberate reflection on notable events, either good or bad, to identify important “lessons” to be used to improve future operations. It’s basically all about learning from mistakes, not repeating them, and boosting your chances of success. Think of moments in your company’s past where things went wrong, and whether the mistake recurred because you didn’t investigate and mitigate against it happening again. A swift, meaningful lessons-learned process like SpaceX’s could’ve helped. Another great lesson from SpaceX’s published report is that it’s in fairly straightforward English–jargon is kept to a minimum, and is well explained when needed. That’s something else to keep in mind when learning lessons. For example, customers aren’t going to be too impressed if you try to explain why their last order went wrong and the next will go right, but you obfuscate your explanation with acronyms and tech speak.