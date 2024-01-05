A couple hundred million miles away from Earth, a tiny four-pound box of electronics is busy making history. Ingenuity, a small autonomous helicopter launched to Mars in 2020, has now powered up its tiny rotor blades and flown for the 70th time, traveling 850 feet and photographing the Red Planet’s rocky surface throughout its journey. Its longevity is another incredible feat for the first aircraft to fly under its own power on a planet other than Earth. But Ingenuity‘s story is also packed with lessons for smaller enterprises here on its home planet.

Ingenuity flew to Mars in 2020 as part of NASA’s Perseverance rover mission. That’s one of those multibillion-dollar, planned-for-decades science missions that NASA does so well–this time searching for signs of ancient life on Mars. But the Ingenuity program, run out of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, was more or less an afterthought, quickly conceived, approved, funded, and built in time to hitch a ride on Perseverance. There was even opposition to the whole idea, including accusations Ingenuity might “distract” scientists from other more important tasks during the flagship rover mission.

But everything worked out, and the little copter was ready in time. Since no one had ever flown a helicopter on another planet, let alone one with thin air and violent dust storms, Ingenuity was only scheduled to have five flights–if it survived the first. Now, 69 flights later, the helicopter has proved its worth many times over. Speed and Ingenuity

NASA isn’t exactly known for pivoting on a dime and delivering speedy results, a problem that also affects many large businesses. Ingenuity was different. Though early ideas for flying a helicopter drone on another planet were tested in 2015, the first real cash injection into Ingenuity arrived early in 2018 in the form of $23 million from the federal budget. Then, in May 2018, it was concluded that the program could join the Mars 2020 program. That left less than two years to design, test, prototype, refine, and build the little drone. That’s very different from other space program projects that are developed over decades.

The compressed timeline required team agility, fast work, and ingenious thinking. For example, to test flying in a Mars-like atmosphere on Earth, the team cobbled together an array of almost 900 computer fans to generate wind instead of relying on a costly traditional wind tunnel. This is a piece of cheap, quick, lateral thinking that may remind you of similar startup tricks. It’s not too far removed from Jeff Bezos‘s use of doors as cheap desks in Amazon’s early days.

The success of Ingenuity in even making it to Mars has great startup parallels. It shows that a business can, with the right thinking, quickly spin up a team that can develop, test, and implement a plan to explore a wholly new business area. It just takes the initial commitment, flexible thinking, and skilled employees. The difficulty, in business, is that there can be a fine line between agility and stupidity. Cash and Resources

The Ingenuity team at JPL never numbered more than 65 full-time staff, though other departments lent a hand with various engineering assists. Though that seems large compared with, say, a small engineering startup, compared with other NASA programs it’s an absolutely tiny number. That small team also developed the world’s first powered flying machine to go to another planet on a budget of only $80 million. For context, drone-delivery company Zipline raised $330 million in early 2023 to fund its development and growth. Ingenuity‘s success is proof positive that a small enterprise with a relatively small amount of cash can create a product that can go where no one has ever gone before–if you can avoid the innovator’s dilemma once you have the cash in hand.

Learning Lessons The value for business leaders looking at the Ingenuity story goes beyond proving that smart minds can build smart things: It’s teaching us lessons about flying autonomous vehicles on other planets. The photographs of Mars’s surface generated by the little helicopter during its many short hops are being used to help plan out the path the large Perseverance rover will take, and to spot potentially interesting features to test out with the rover’s science sensors. Ingenuity has become a literal pathfinder project. Lessons from the mission are now being used to plan future multibillion-dollar NASA missions to other planets.

This looks like a classic “lessons learned” business process. Project management firm Asana explains this thinking: “You learn something new on every project, but a lessons learned session ensures you capture and codify that information to share it with other teams.” Engineers at JPL are now adapting the Ingenuity design so that helicopters can help the future Mars Sample Return mission, which will ultimately return Martian soil for scientific study back on Earth. In the wake of Ingenuity, other NASA researchers are also testing an eight-bladed drone that will explore Saturn’s moon Titan.