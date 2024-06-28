Why an Expert Firm Is Trying to Back Out of Designing New NASA Spacesuits

Collins Aerospace has a spacesuit-making heritage that stretches back to Neil Armstrong–but it has just asked to be released from a contract to make suits for the 21st century.

Back in 2022, Collins Aerospace, a part of multinational defense and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies, proudly announced that it had been “selected to Outfit the Next Generation of Space Explorers.” Its mission was to produce a “next-generation spacesuit” for NASA, which astronauts could then “wear when working outside the International Space Station and–within the next decade–on the moon.” Historic stuff, and profitable too: the deal was part of $3.5 billion meted out by NASA and rival space company Axiom Space. But this week Collins signaled to NASA that its suit development program was in trouble, and that it needed to back out of the lucrative contract.

How can a company which, Wired reminds us, has a heritage stretching back to the space suits used in the lunar landings of the Apollo era as well as the current-generation suits aboard the ISS, get things so wrong? It’s a confusing saga, especially since NASA announced only in February that Collins was testing its suit prototypes in a weightless environment–a key milestone for any such engineering problem. Former NASA astronaut Danny Olivas, Collins’ chief test astronaut, said at the time it was his “honest opinion” the new design was a “far more capable suit,” SpaceNews reports.

The explanation, Reuters says, is that Collins’ new suit program was “bumpy” and had “fallen behind schedule.” SpaceNews also reports industry sources who said that delays and cost overruns had hit the program so badly that it was no longer “feasible” to work on the project. Essentially, since this was a fixed-price contract, Collins overspent as it was developing, and no longer sees a way to profit on the endeavor. Space suit design is notoriously complicated–far from mere garments, the suits are effectively mini spacecraft that have to protect their fragile human contents from the harsh space environment, all while bending in all the right places at joints like knees and wrists so astronauts can carry out fiddly repair or experimental jobs. NASA’s contract for the new suits also demanded that they offer “enhanced mobility” while weighing less than current suits, which would boost astronaut comfort and thus allow longer spacewalks. They also had to be designed to “accommodate nearly every astronaut body type,” solving a long-term problem faced by female astronauts using suits designed for male shapes.

Collins Aerospace, even with its decade-long expertise, simply ran into a classic business, project-management conundrum: if a long-term project starts to look like it’s not going to bring you any profit at all, and may even cost you hard cash if you keep going, should you press on or pull out? Your company can learn a lot from Collins’ difficult decision: many complex engineering and design jobs suffer snags as they progress, and the sunk costs fallacy as well as notions of prestige and pride can be temptations to keep pushing ahead.