Why Employers Should Worry About Sliding Student Reading Scores in the AI Age

As Gen-Z workers began to arrive in workplaces across the country, a flurry of attention focused on what some commenters call a unique cohort, as employers and others voiced concerns that young people don’t have the right kind of social skills for the office or are overly demanding or unrealistic in their employment expectations. Other reports suggest that recent graduates don’t seem to have acquired skills that match up with what today’s employers actually need.

A fresh report highlights an even more concerning pattern among students who’ll make up the next generations of workers after Gen-Z—their reading skills are poor and their prowess in math isn’t improving. In an era of ubiquitous workplace AI use and broad reliance on instant communications and high tech to drive nearly every aspect of the modern office, this could be a problem. Data from the new federal National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report—often called the “Nation’s Report Card”—negated hopes that educational scores would improve now that we’re some years after the Covid pandemic. As the New York Times put it, the “slide in achievement has only continued.” In fact, there’s a grim statistic that headlines the findings: The percentage of eighth graders who have “below basic” skills in reading was the highest it’s been in the three decades of the report’s history, at 33 percent. Meanwhile, the report did show that math skills had improved among students, but those gains haven’t erased the losses caused by the pandemic, meaning American school kids’ math skills are still below the levels the education system aims at. And a student survey that accompanied the main report found the percentage of eighth graders enrolled in algebra classes had slipped from 32 percent in 2019 to 30 percent now.

The Times notes that experts can’t explain the drop in performance, and points out that the pandemic isn’t entirely to blame because reading scores were declining before Covid hit. The newspaper also quotes data from an educational researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, Nat Malkus, whose research shows an echoing decline in tests of adults’ reading skills over the same time period. Why should we care about this? It’s really simple: The NAEP report shows that one in three kids aged roughly 13 to 14 years old can’t read at basic levels. These people are about five to 10 years away from joining the workforce, depending on their educational choices, and their reading prowess may well impact their education between now and that point. A recent CNN report found that recent college graduates are finding it hard to land jobs—perhaps harder than ever—and pointed to a notable skills gap between the levels that fresh graduates have to offer and the demanding abilities levels that employers are looking for in new workers. The NAEP data seem to suggest that this problem is only going to get worse over the next several years.