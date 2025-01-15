Why SpaceX’s Starship Test Could Be its Most Important Yet

Some technology companies may choose to sit on their laurels once they’ve achieved massive success in the marketplace and reap the benefits of their hard work. Their management will then form committees to think about the first draft of a plan for the next phase. Not so SpaceX, which is set to launch the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket tonight.

The rocket was already the biggest and most powerful ever to fly, but now is taller than ever, and it incorporates a long list of upgrades. During the flight, the rocket will also test deployment for future Starlink satellites, which themselves will be larger and more powerful than the 7,000 SpaceX has already launched. This is fast-paced, startup-style space business innovation in exemplary action. Today’s test flight from SpaceX’s South Texas launch site, set for 4 p.m. Central Time, will be the first of what experts have called version two of the “Ship,” or upper stage of the Starship rocket—the section that will actually fly into space. The vehicle is some six feet taller, now standing at over 400 feet, according to space news site NASASpaceFlight. It includes bigger fuel tanks for lifting heavier payloads to orbit, and it boasts an upgraded heat shield and other internal changes. Though the entire system is still experimental, the redesign of the Ship shows just how fast SpaceX is learning lessons and evolving its design. In November, SpaceX’s owner, Elon Musk, explained on X why the heat shield changes were vital: “The biggest technology challenge remaining for Starship is a fully & immediately reusable heat shield. Being able to land the ship, refill propellant & launch right away with no refurbishment or laborious inspection. That is the acid test.” Perhaps the biggest change to the Ship is seen in the forward “wings” that control the vehicle as it skydives back through the atmosphere (ready, in the future, to land back at its launch tower). They are now smaller and have been repositioned so they’re exposed to less fierce heating during the risky reentry phase. In another X post, in December, Musk explained this means the wings are “Lighter, easier to manufacture and less susceptible to high heating.”

That’s a lot of technical detail, but why should we care about this rocketry stuff? In these two X posts, Musk demonstrates what sets SpaceX apart from other commercial rocket launch businesses. His plan is to test improvements quickly, get Starship flying, and then build rockets that are going to be manufactured at scale—perhaps hundreds per year, versus the handful of vehicles that nearly every rocket maker has built yearly until now. Rapid reuse of the giant rocket, extending the success SpaceX has had with its industry-changing partly reusable Falcon 9 rocket, is built in from the start of its development. While 2025 is definitely the year of big American rockets, with Rocket Lab’s Neutron and Blue Origin’s New Glenn also set to take flight, Starship is a new breed, innovative from the ground up.

One last detail about tonight’s test flight might be the most interesting. And it doubles down on the idea that SpaceX is moving very fast in innovating what it can offer to its customers. During the hour or so that the Ship part of the rocket is coasting above the atmosphere, SpaceX plans to open its payload bay door and, for the first time, eject 10 metal “simulators” that are effectively dummy next-generation Starlink satellites that hold the promise of making the orbital cellular and internet network even more powerful. Though these are just hunks of metal, it’s a sign of how keen SpaceX is to get Starlink launches done with Starship. Recently, Reddit users dug through SpaceX’s own promotional material and found out what these future satellites will be like. “Each Starlink V3 launch on Starship is planned to add 60 Tbps [terabits per second] of capacity to the Starlink network, more than 20 times the capacity added with every V2 Mini launch on Falcon 9,” SpaceX says. This jargon, decoded, means one next-gen satellite launched on Starship is roughly as powerful as all of the 20 or so Starlink satellites that SpaceX sends up when it launches a mission on its existing, smaller Falcon 9 rocket. The bigger, heavier satellites will also have more than 10 times the “downlink” capacity, meaning they can serve more customers faster data on the ground than the existing array of over 6,000 Starlink satellites.