Wix Picks: The Website Maker’s 2024 Predictions and What to Do About Them

Website building company Wix has thousands of business clients of every size and a finger on the pulse of the small-business world. Its newly released predictions for 2024 carry some weight.

Wix is no stranger to lists like “the 10 best website builders for this year,” and recently made news for “doing the right thing” by helping move 1,000 staff from war-torn Ukraine to safer locations. Its leaders even dealt cleverly with a branding hiccup caused by the name Wix. Its recommendations deserve a look. Invest in accessibility.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“In the last few years, accessibility has become a prevailing theme of inclusivity, justice and community online,” the Wix blog explains. This topic affects brands as big as Google. The concept of accessibility should move well beyond merely checking that when a company publishes something online, it adheres to accessibility standards. These include considerations like preventing text from moving too fast across the screen, and including alt text so visually impaired customers can have image descriptions read to them. It’s like adhering to the Americans with Disabilities Act in the digital realm. Accessibility is best achieved by including people with disabilities into the website-design process–and your business. Poor accessibility can seriously hurt your brand. Get serious about A.I.

The next big tip for 2024’s small-business leaders tackles the buzzy phenomenon dominating tech and other businesses all this year: artificial intelligence. A.I. holds huge promise for small businesses, since it can automate time-consuming tasks, lower costs, and instantly generate content for promotional reasons. Some A.I. apps can suggest code for developers or dream up innovative business strategies. Since small-business leaders have myriad claims on their attention, how can A.I. be used best?

It starts with chatbots–a familiar tech you may already be using without knowing. Add a chatbot to your systems next year to help deal with customers, boost e-commerce, and more, Wix suggests. The release of new tech from big industry names like Google may make using a chatbot easier in 2024. Boost mobile marketing.

Small-business leaders should look to constantly increasing smartphone use in 2024. Wix says this shows “no signs of slowing down,” and while smartphones have certainly caused problems, they bring many benefits to users. Reports say that this year society will reach a record level of shoppers using mobile devices for their holiday shopping, with a first-time forecast that mobile spending will drive more than half of seasonal spending this year. So, revamping your company website to be mobile-friendly should be on every leader’s task list, particularly at companies that do e-commerce: Make it easy for consumers to spend money on your site from their phones and you won’t lose sales. If your company runs its own app offerings, keep them up to date. Combine this with beefed-up mobile marketing, and things will go well, Wix says.

The rest of the website maker’s top hints for 2024 include: Personalize customer service. It’s no good expecting customers to just turn up. You have to make an effort to meet them where they are.

It’s no good expecting customers to just turn up. You have to make an effort to meet them where they are. Grow an online community around your brand. Try giving customers a space to chat, or launching blogs or webinars to promote your company’s leadership.

around your brand. Try giving customers a space to chat, or launching blogs or webinars to promote your company’s leadership. Boost data transparency. In an era where customers are increasingly aware of the amount of data they’re sharing online, make it clear how you handle this sensitive information. Make sure you have a privacy policy, which can also help with legal issues.

In an era where customers are increasingly aware of the amount of data they’re sharing online, make it clear how you handle this sensitive information. Make sure you have a privacy policy, which can also help with legal issues. Investing in sustainability should be on your radar. At minimum pay attention to packaging and energy consumption practices. The days of carefree consumption are gone.