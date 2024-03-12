Your Airbnb Now Lacks This Amenity: Cameras That Snoop on Guests

As consumers, we’re quite used to being digitally watched — but maybe not on vacation. And certainly not when it feels like a violation.

If you’ve ever stayed in an Airbnb property and felt slightly creeped out by the fact there’s a tiny, fancy Wi-Fi camera watching the dining table or TV room, you’ll be delighted by news the company now has a global ban on Airbnb property hosts using indoor cameras. It’s part of an ongoing effort to “prioritize the privacy of our community,” the company explains in a blog post. It comes at a time when digital privacy is very much in the news, thanks to encryption efforts by big names like Apple, privacy-threatening hack attacks at Meta, and more.

Airbnb previously allowed interior cameras on its properties, the company explains, though under some fairly specific conditions. Though cams were allowed in common areas like hallways and living rooms, they had to be “disclosed on the listing page before booking, clearly visible,” and not in “spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms.” Such cameras were intended to benefit the owner and host, who could have concerns about noisy parties or other, perhaps illegal, acts happening inside their property.

But the idea of being spied on while you’re supposed to be chilling on vacation may be unsettling to some people. Beyond feeling creeped out, there have also been issues with property hosts actually spying on and recording guests in places where intimate privacy is expected — like bedrooms, as in cases from Maryland and Canada that hit the news last year. The company isn’t citing those cases explicitly, but notes privacy concerns in its announcement banning the use of all indoor cameras, globally. Though non-camera monitoring systems are still allowed — like decibel monitors to alert a host if a loud party is happening, for example — nothing that transmits or records audio is allowed either.

The company’s also clarifying where and when property hosts can use cameras to monitor the outside of a property. These cams are, of course, a more security-centric feature and aren’t too different from the kind of theft-prevention systems many people have at their homes. Even though outdoor cams are still permitted, Airbnb says they must not surveil areas “where there’s a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower and sauna.” All of this is a boon for guests who prefer to keep their naked selves private.