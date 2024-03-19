YouTube Uploaders Must Add Labels Identifying Real-Looking AI Videos

Deepfake technology that uses AI systems to create images, videos and even voices that could pass for being real has advanced so fast it’s become a global political issue. There are numerous exmaples of how generative AI content can hurt businesses, and an audio deepfake purporting to be from President Biden caused serious concern earlier this year. The technology played a central role in a recent crime where a Hong Kong company was swindled out of nearly $26 million. AI experts themselves worry about the implications of realistic-looking AI content and are calling for regulation.

Now Google has taken a stance against deepfakes or otherwise confusingly realistic videos being shared via its YouTube system, and will require creators to disclose when they’re uploading certain types of AI-generated or “altered” content.

In a blog post announcing the change, Google makes it clear it understands AI’s power, saying it is “transforming the ways creators express themselves.” The tech giant acknowledges Google says, giving them all sorts of useful tools from helping with “storyboarding ideas” to tools that “enhance the creative process.” But YouTube viewers increasingly seek reassurance about what they’re seeing: they need more transparency on “whether the content they’re seeing is altered or synthetic.” The current response is a tool in YouTube’s interface for creators that must be selected if a video’s content could be easily mistaken “for a real person, place, or event” or if it’s “made with altered or synthetic media.” That includes videos or images that sprang from a generative AI model. The labeling system is all about boosting trust, Google says.

Essentially videos require the label if they contain AI-created, adapted or edited video that includes a digitally-altered likeness of a real person, or an AI-generated voice of a real person. This is clearly aimed at the kind of synthetic content that was the subject of the Biden administration’s recent ire.

Similarly, Google says altered “footage of real events or places” will trigger the label requirement–a measure designed to prevent, for example, alternative history fans or conspiracy theorists from meddling with important historical material, like scenes from the 9/11 terror attacks. Curiously, Google also says that showing a realistic recreation of a fictional scene or event will fall under the same rules. This requirement is a bit more far-fetched than the others, but it’s easy to see that it’s aimed at preventing influenceable or vulnerable YouTube users from falling foul of imaginary situations that look like real-life issues: like an fictional asteroid smashing into the town next door. But if you’re the kind of AI user that builds “clearly unrealistic content,” Google says you get a free pass. It even suggests that this applies to videos of “someone riding a unicorn through a fantastical world.” Cute. The new warning label will show up in video’s descriptions, Google says, but for more serious issues like health or elections it will also show on the video itself. This isn’t a rule without teeth, either: Google says it may intervene and add the warning label to content that has the “potential to confuse or mislead people” and the creator didn’t admit as much when uploading it. In the future it will also look at “enforcement measures” for video uploaders who “consistently choose not to disclose” AI or altered content.

The complication here is that users are all so used to seeing pop-up labels and logos and other visual overlays on a video that the AI warning might get lost in the noise. Younger or more vulnerable YouTube users may not fully understand what the AI label implies. And, though YouTube is incredibly prominent–by some measures it’s the most-popular video streaming service in the U.S.–it’s not the only uploaded video outfit on the market.