3 Tips for Executive Influencers to Leverage Social Media

Business leaders can no longer hide their digital footprint; it’s time to take control and ensure your online presence reflects what you want out in the world.

From horrific crime to plunging stock prices to wild newsworthy success, executives are publicly known in ways they weren’t a generation or even a decade ago; they are now influencers for their company. While leaders at any level can’t control what others write or say about them, they can and should take an active role in leveraging their online presence to benefit their businesses. Here are three ways to do that.

Review your digital footprint The first step is understanding what appears online about you. Google yourself regularly to ensure you know where your name is showing up. This is important because you’ll see the results others will find. The results could impact their decision to work for or with you, hire you, or invest in your startup. If you have a common name, include your industry or the state where you work in your search. Review the results through the lens of someone else—someone who heard your name, got your resume, or learned about your business and is interested in finding out more. In training thousands of professionals, I’ve seen some startling and concerning results. For example, one gentleman learned that a convicted sex offender shared the same name and lived in the same state. The professional did not have any active social media profiles, so anyone who searched for him by name would find dozens of disturbing news articles before finding his company website. He was bewildered when he found the results and immediately started social media accounts to ensure no one confused him with the criminal. In another case, a female founder realized she was recently included in a national news story about startups. She had no idea and couldn’t wait to use the media coverage to her marketing advantage.

Post with a strategy It is now common practice for journalists to take a leader’s social media post and include it in news coverage. In a crisis, a social media post by the CEO or another C-suite executive is often used by the media as an official statement. Leaders with active social media profiles can use this to their advantage. In our crisis work, leveraging social media networks is a key part of a crisis strategy because a message can reach a large number of stakeholders in an instant. It also is one way to respond quickly and strategically. If you find your company in crisis, a PR team with social media expertise and your legal team are two of your most valuable assets. Don’t hide No comment is a comment. When someone says, “No comment,” it’s natural to assume guilt or conclude that the person is hiding something. If a professional is a ghost on social media, it’s the equivalent of a digital “No comment.” If regular social media posting is too much, at least make sure your employment history, job title, education, and photo are up to date. By including personal interests and relationships in some posts, you will present yourself as an engaging, holistic person. This is beneficial in a crisis, but it is also helpful in the day-to-day business activities where consumers, employees, and investors are leveraging social media profiles to make decisions. In the same way that social media profiles (in states where it is legal) are part of a company’s standard background check process, potential employees are searching for the leaders of the companies that they are considering working for. Eighty-two percent of people research a CEO’s online presence before they join a company, and the CEO’s LinkedIn profile is one of the top places they look.