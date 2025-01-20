This $175,000 Electric Trailer Is the Future of RVs

In 2020, it dawned on America that getting outdoors was a lot more appealing than isolating within the same four walls, and the overlanding and camping industry flourished. Bingrui Yang, founder and CEO of Pebble Mobility, got the itch to take an RV trip with his family that summer. While his family had a great time, he says, he recognized an opportunity to create something that improved the experience. Pointing to the complexities of towing and properly attaching the trailer to a hitch, Yang says RVing can also be a massive hassle, even if it also brings freedom and enjoyment.

Then working in California for Cruise developing autonomous vehicle hardware systems, Yang hatched a fledgling plan for an all-electric RV that could help carry its own weight; spin around, like a tank; and hitch itself to the vehicle pulling it. He named it Flow, endowing it with automated parking and hitching, an electronically-controlled awning, integrated solar power, and auto-leveling stabilizers along with standard RV features like a kitchenette and a fold-down bed. An interior view of the Pebble Flow. Photo: Courtesy company When he began to research the potential for this type of product, Yang realized that he was wading into what he says is a $25 billion market in the United States alone. This grain of an idea became Pebble, and Yang dropped everything to build it. Inspired by Apple’s iPhone lineup Bingrui Yang, Founder and CEO of Pebble Mobility. Photo: Courtesy Company After relocating to the United States from China and earning his degree in electrical engineering from Columbia University, Yang took a job with Lutron Electronics in Pennsylvania. There, he was the lead electrical engineer for residential lighting controls and also co-invented a patented smart light product. After nearly two years in the lighting industry, Yang packed up his things and moved to California to pursue a career with Apple, where he stayed for the better part of a decade. At Apple, Yang worked his way up to a senior engineering manager position, which put him in a position to oversee the module architecture and electrical architecture definition, design, and execution of touch and display systems for the entire iPhone lineup. On campus, he’d often see someone he looked up to as an icon of creative genius: the legendary Steve Jobs.

“Steve really inspired me by creating amazing products,” Yang says. “The iPhone is not just a product that you’re making incremental improvements on over time, but also a product that people never imagined should be created. And once it was complete, it became just so obvious that everybody needed it.” Mid-2019, Yang decided to leave Apple for Zoox (the autonomous vehicle company now owned by Amazon) and then Cruise, where he spent three years working with AV technology. By developing hardware for anything that has to do with autonomous driving, like sensors and electronics, Yang was exposed to the latest work in automotive autonomy and cutting-edge robotics. Once he experienced his RV epiphany during summer vacation with his family, Yang realized he could combine all of the skills on his resume. Harnessing his experience with technology, autonomous driving, and consumer product development, Yang started working on a prototype for an electric RV that “works just like an iPhone.” Using a small tablet that’s included with the Flow, owners can control the RV from the outside, including hitching it to a truck.

Pebble Flow’s tablet, used for controlling the RV from the outside. Photo: Courtesy company “We like to tell people, if you know how to use the iPhone, you’ll know how to use the Pebble Flow,” he says. At some point in the near future, Yang says, owners will be able to control the Flow with an app directly from their own smartphones. Making the leap to being a founder Even with this big idea in hand, jumping ship from the corporate technology world and becoming a founder was no small task for the inventor. With the emotional support of his wife and children, Yang dove in headfirst. “It was a huge leap, to be honest,” Yang shares. “It wasn’t an easy decision, because I had a good, well-paying job.”