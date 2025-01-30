5 Leadership Lessons From Our 9-Year-Old CEO 

It’s never been easier to find opinions on how to run a business. The challenge today is knowing which of those many opinions to listen to. When Nova, a 9-year-old Gabb customer, recently traveled from Florida to Utah to temporarily replace Nate Randle as “CEO for the day,” she did more than move her American Girls’ dolls into his office. She reminded me that many of the most important leadership principles don’t need to be learned—they need to be remembered. Here are five lessons Nova helped us remember.

1. Know your team personally Before starting her day as CEO, Nova had employees submit a “get to know you” sheet similar to what you might see in an elementary school classroom. She then studied them intently before she met the team and randomly pulled up people to give them seashells she had collected from her home in Florida. As she made her way around the office, she introduced herself, learned their names, and connected them back to their sheet. Nova’s study time was well spent and showed she cared about the teammates as people first. In a recent Gallup webinar series on leadership, the presenter suggested that “it’s important that leaders and managers are explicitly fostering an environment that is about connecting [and] a culture of connection in their organization.” I doubt Nova attended the webinar, but she followed this advice to a T.

2. Serve your team’s needs Nova didn’t see her role as a privilege. Instead, she knew her job was to serve her crew. She told us, “I think a good leader is very courageous and makes sure the people they are working for are happy and they are doing their best work.” The notion that good leaders are driven by serving their followers (not the other way around) is something that prominent business voices like Simon Sinek have been preaching loudly in recent years.

3. Infuse fun in each work day As is the case with most direct-to-consumer businesses, the holiday season is extremely busy at Gabb. Nova reminded us that “the people at Gabb should probably be happy while they are working.” Her advice was to “take a walk and a break sometimes.” To that end, she brought in a popcorn machine for the office. Her instinct to make work enjoyable wasn’t just about snacks, it was about creating an environment where people felt energized and appreciated. And that fun matters. Multiple studies have found a direct connection between fun and positive workplace outcomes. One, from the University of Warwick, summed it up nicely: “Happiness makes people more productive at work.”

4. Ask lots of questions Nova wasn’t afraid to ask questions, even the simplest ones. Her curiosity inspired us to remember that asking questions, rather than pretending to have all the answers, fosters better collaboration and leads to more creative solutions. This has been a hallmark for many great business thinkers, including the late Clayton Christensen, who believed “a great question was worth more than a great answer.”

5. Be strong by being vulnerable Nova’s leadership extended beyond Gabb’s walls. She participated in media interviews throughout the day, sharing her personal struggles, including being bullied and losing her beloved grandpa. Her vulnerability in the spotlight showed us that true leaders don’t hide their hardships, especially when they demonstrate a deep connection with the mission. The importance of vulnerability connects directly with the service mentioned earlier. As best-selling author Brene Brown has explained, “Servant leadership and shame culture cannot coexist…Shame crushes our tolerance for vulnerability, thereby killing engagement, innovation, creativity, productivity, and trust.”