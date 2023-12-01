7 Tips for Handling a PR Crisis in Your Business

Reputation crises are harder than ever to manage, but the right tactics can save your business image.

Managing the reputation of your business online is, in many ways, more complex and challenging than ever. It’s virtually impossible to keep the lid on bad news, there are hundreds of channels to worry about, and people all over the world may be exposed to the reputation-compromising event.

How do you handle a company reputation crisis in a way that allows you to come out on top? The importance of reputation.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It’s hard to overstate the importance of your brand reputation, especially in the modern era. If most people, or even many people, believe your company to be a nefarious organization straight out of a comic book, they aren’t going to buy from you. But if they see you as a morally righteous, upstanding company, they might be willing to pay even more for your products and services.

A reputation crisis is an event that causes people to question your reputation, at minimum, and might cause your brand reputation to spiral out of control if you don’t immediately take the reins. There’s no perfect way to handle a reputation crisis–other than preventing one–but you can mitigate the damage and establish a runway that you can use to improve your reputation in the future. All it takes is the right set of strategies. Consider the following.

1. Hire the right experts. A company is only as good as the people working for it. That’s why it’s important to hire the right experts to help you manage your brand reputation. Good, competent, experienced people are going to be much more capable of controlling your business practices, getting ahead of bad news, and ultimately making your company look better.

This best practice must be followed at multiple levels.

It’s important to hire competent attorneys if your business is under investigation for a crime. These attorneys will not only guide your business through important legal best practices, but they may also be able to advise you on public communications. For less serious matters, it’s important to hire PR people, marketers, brand managers, and even social media gurus who understand the dynamics of modern communication and can develop and follow a communication strategy that preserves your reputation as much as possible.

2. Have a plan, before the crisis. Have a plan for how to manage a PR crisis.

No. That doesn’t mean you come up with one on the spot when things go wrong.

If you want this plan to be effective, you need to create it long before a crisis hits your business. Who? Designate a leader in charge of making decisions and steering the company during a reputation crisis. Who needs to know about this? Who’s in control?

Designate a leader in charge of making decisions and steering the company during a reputation crisis. Who needs to know about this? Who’s in control? What? What are the most important actions to take? How are you going to approach public communication?

What are the most important actions to take? How are you going to approach public communication? When? How quickly do you need to act? How can you expedite your actions?

How quickly do you need to act? How can you expedite your actions? Where? Which channels and communication techniques are going to be most valuable for your company’s reputation? These standards are going to need to be tweaked depending on the type of crisis your company faces. But it’s a great place to start.

3. Focus on transparency and accountability. More than ever, consumers and decision-makers want to work with ethical businesses.

Ethical businesses don’t try to hypnotize their fans and stakeholders into thinking that nothing bad happened when something bad happened. This kind of PR trickery is getting harder and harder to manage in the deepening information age.

Instead, focus on transparency and accountability. State the facts. Admit fault when appropriate. Don’t try to lie, deceive, or manipulate. 4. Get control of the narrative.

Controlling the narrative doesn’t mean changing the details of the narrative; it just means making sure your company is the one creating and distributing the most important messages. To do this, try to be the earliest entity to publicize the reputation issues–and if you’re not the first, make sure you’re the most comprehensive. 5. Be wary of social media pitfalls.

Let’s be honest. It’s kind of funny to witness the PR failures of other brands on social media. But it’s certainly not funny when it happens to you. Ignoring messages, deleting posts, and making overly emotional or defensive comments could kill your crisis management strategy in the water. Think carefully and critically about everything that you post on social media. 6. Cancel your automated messages and posts.

Chances are, your company has at least some automated messages and posts scheduled to be released in the days following the initial crisis. If left alone, these posts and messages could be read as tone-deaf or even problematic. Go ahead and cancel them. You can replace them later. 7. Reflect and summarize.

Finally, take the time to reflect and summarize after the heat dies down. Provide more context and information, if appropriate, and explain how this has shaped your company for the better. PR crises aren’t often a choice, but they are something your business will have to learn how to deal with. If you respond quickly and appropriately, you may benefit from your skillful handling in the long run.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.