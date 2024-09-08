If you’re a senior leader right now, then, like most leaders, you face a daunting, seemingly endless barrage of challenges. As this new abnormal becomes the norm, a growing number of leaders are learning to thrive in it. Others, however, have had their worst nightmare come true, losing their jobs because they didn’t know how to handle this new breed of uncertainty. Blaming uncertainty itself makes for a poor excuse. Many who’ve lost their jobs did so not because of something external, but because internally they failed at two fundamental things: Knowing the reason their institutions exist and using that knowledge to guide everything they do.

Perhaps nowhere has this lesson been as striking as with senior leaders at U.S. universities. No doubt, running an institute of higher education is challenging these days, in ways both familiar and new. Among the familiar challenges, traditional brick-and-mortar universities competing in the knowledge-share landscape face very real competition from now countless alternative sources of remote and digital learning. Today, degrees and certifications can be had in hours, not years. And while one can argue over the value, it’s hard to argue over the growth in customers and revenue among these alternatives, and the radically lower investment costs for both the content producers and the customers.

Beyond the external threats to their value propositions and business models, universities are increasingly being challenged by threats closer to home that they once felt confident they could control. Powerful and wealthy individual alumni, for example, are more publicly and aggressively seeking to use their capital to gain uneven influence in schools’ agendas. Even without money, activist student groups now better equipped with time, modes of communication, and even external support are increasingly making operating demands of their own. It’s a tough go for university presidents, tougher still for those who don’t know why they exist. How does a university president not know why their institution exists? For that matter, how does any leader of an organization function absent that knowledge? Some leaders seem unable to answer. Repeated fumbling public appearances by college presidents confronted with such questions prove it true, perhaps none more memorable than that of the presidents of both Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania when asked before the U.S. Congress to explain their positioning on dueling campus protests by pro-Palestine and pro-Israel student groups, and how the handling of the protests reflected the universities’ own policies and positions. It might have appeared as an anomaly, but a full six months on, both Columbia and Cornell’s presidents have recently resigned as their universities struggle to be clear about what they are. There are examples of a different path leaders can take. Vanderbilt’s president Daniel Diermeier is one.

Vanderbilt too faced protests last spring from student groups. It faced similar pressures as well, from students, alumni, and the public. The primary pressure was to take a position. The difference with Vanderbilt was that it already had one — not a position within the immediate conflict, but a clear position as to what it is and what its guiding principles were for operating, and, most important, it had had lots of practice in living its position and principles out. In a recent interview with NPR, Diermeier explained.

“We have a clear commitment at Vanderbilt for free speech and civil discourse,” Diermeier said, and, he added, “we have a very clear understanding at Vanderbilt of what the rules are. Three simple rules, to be precise. We have a strong commitment to open forums and to civil discourse; which means that we treat each other with respect. And the third one is for institutional neutrality.” In other words, the university will not take a position on contested political and social issues. Diermeier was describing a way of leading and operating far clearer than most organizations have. If you’re a senior leader, pause and think for a moment: Could you be so clear, with rules this simple? But Diermeier made something else clear, something that proved the difference maker: He and his team actively used their reason for being and had tested their rules repeatedly. So, when protests started last spring, Vanderbilt embraced them as part of important civil discourse. It also reminded everyone about the rules of engagement. And as a university, it took no position, other than to be the enabler of the environment of respectful exchange. That’s why when three students repeatedly violated the rules, Vanderbilt expelled them, again through an orderly and fair public process, including appeals. Asked by NPR if looking back now he thought it was the right decision, Diermeier answered unwaveringly. “Absolutely.” Why? Despite the regrettable exception to abiding by the rules and the consequences, the forum for learning and exchange stayed strong, even strengthened. Knowing what it stands for, practicing how that translates to operations, and being ready to employ it even in uncertainty have repeatedly enabled Vanderbilt to cultivate the kind of learning environment vital to meeting its mission.

Far too many organizations fail to tangibly link their reason for existing to what they do every day. If they even know the reason, they don’t talk about it much. They don’t test it day-to-day. As a result, they don’t know how to employ it, especially in crisis. Absent use, with time they quite literally forget what they are and what they stand for. Words and ideas unpracticed are hard to live by, even to remember, especially under pressure.

Some may disagree with Diermeier’s and Vanderbilt’s approach — no leader ever has a full agreement with how they do what they do. But it would be hard to say that Vanderbilt has lost its way, and harder still to bet against the university being around and thriving for a very long time to come. You don’t have to go to college to see the value in that for any leader.

