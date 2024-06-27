Hybrid or Traditional Work? An Important New Study Suggests It’s the Wrong Question

The benefits of hybrid work versus traditional all-the-time-in-the-office work have been a hotly debated topic for several years now. Though some companies have allowed a degree of remote digital work for years if not decades, the pandemic pushed the question and the debate, to the forefront for all companies. Since then, opinions have been offered from one end to the other, often casting views to the extremes, including those of high-profile leaders like JPMorgan-Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk who vigorously dismiss the value of hybrid in any form. To date, many of those opinions have been personal bias heavy and data poor. A newly released Stanford study changes that. The largest study of its kind to date, it offers important findings about traditional versus hybrid work. To the wise leader, it offers far more.

The new study was led by Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economist, and an international team of researchers. Notably, Bloom is “one of the foremost researchers on work-from-home policies” and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. More than being the most extensive study of work-at-home employees ever conducted with more than 1,600 managers and non-managers with undergraduate degree employees, its findings are what truly stand out. It reports that from an all-important productivity standpoint, there is no difference between working 5 days a week in the office and the hybrid version of work allowing two days of virtual work. The productivity argument has previously been the central argument for many leaders who oppose hybrid work. It’s a conclusion that should give many pause. It’s also the finding after which many if not most leaders are likely to stop reading and return to their previously held opinions. That would be a mistake – in both obvious and more subtle yet far more important ways …

The obvious way is the other and more important data point the study revealed. While the study found that the productivity level of hybrid versus fully-in-office workers was the same, hybrid workers stood out in arguably a critically important way: retention. Bloom and his team found that those who worked a couple of days from home were significantly more likely to stay with their employer longer than those who made a daily appearance at the watercooler, a material 33% more likely. With this added insight it’s tempting once more to pull up stakes and return to your previously held opinion, especially if you are a leader in favor of hybrid options for work. If you do, you’ll have missed the biggest insight of all coming out of this study, and indeed coming out of the whole mental wrestling match around where our employees do their best work for us as leaders. The biggest lesson from this study is confirmation that, in order to cultivate a productive workforce and work culture, we need to look at our options, our decision-making, and the impact from both sides – employer and employee, and make an assessment that isn’t just based on immediate productivity, but long-term as well. At its most basic, the data is saying is that something about the flexibility to work from home makes employees feel at home in their work. Is it the virtual element that does that? Is it something else, like feeling that they have been heard, given options, or have a voice in how their work gets decided? That set of questions offers the glint of the real gold. It also raises a key question for leaders: Have you ever asked? In other words, have you ever asked your employees what truly matters to them – not just framed by the preset choices you’ve already made for them, but intentionally asked to dig deeper to understand where your employees are coming from, perhaps to even share deeper than a directive where you are coming from?

Every day there are little indicators (this new research among them) that give senior leaders a chance to come to really understand why people come to work. We think we know, and we usually reduce what we know or hear to well-worn stereotypes. Rarely do we ask in order to understand. Rarer still do we ask not once, but ongoing, culturally. Underneath every job and every seemingly obvious reason or reward for work are people – human beings far more complex than their job description. Despite their unwarranted fears, asking doesn’t put leaders at a disadvantage. Asking is not an implicit obligation to bend or comply. Asking is a chance to understand, to know, to clarify, to communicate. No doubt, at the end of the day the business must succeed. But as this study shows, cultivating success isn’t all about the most immediate signals of productivity. It’s about cultivating the community of people who deliver it.

