Leading and Thriving in Uncertainty: The Move From Mental Locks to Mental Grazing

Feeling uncreative, un-leader-like, and unable to solve the ever-increasing complexity of navigating the new abnormal that is our world right now? Maybe you need a whack on the side of the head. No, really, though also not quite how you might first think. There are some books on my bookshelf I find evergreen, their lessons continuing to resonate even as times change. Creative consultant Roger von Oech’s straightforwardly titled book A Whack on the Side of the Head is one, just for the title alone, though this deceptively simple guide to more innovative, open thinking offers stuck leaders so much more.

In Whack, von Oech suggests that leaders and their followers — in other words, all of us — far too frequently and too easily place limits on ourselves we need not. He calls them mental locks and suggests that unnoticed or unattended, these limits on our thinking can have threatening implications, especially in deeply uncertain times. Given that it happens to us all and often, why don’t we see and sidestep these mental locks more readily? One of the chief reasons, von Oech says, is that all too often we conclude that the times themselves are what cause our plans to go off the rails, eagerly assigning responsibility not to ourselves, but to the volatility of the moment as the reason for our sudden inability to turn the ambiguity to our advantage. Without a doubt, the environment plays a role. But the real problem is in our heads.

Von Oech suggests there are at least 10 specific mental locks, and every one of them is self-imposed. In other words, none are natural-born or environmental limitations. All are deceivingly simple in their form and function. Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, in their earliest appearances, they often don’t even present as locks or anything to make a big deal about. But unrecognized and unaddressed, these simple patterns can quickly amass into a formidable wall of bad habits, blocking out our flexibility, creativity, and our ability to adapt. Unaddressed, they can quickly become our primary mode of thinking, locking us into fixed ways when what we need most to deal with a changing landscape is to be fluid and open. When the effects infect leaders, teams, or organizational cultures, the impact can be devastating. As the grip of these mental locks tightens, not only do we find it tough to come up with innovative solutions to our challenges, but often we also conclude that we flat-out lack creative capacity at all, further capping our ability to adapt and thrive. Just exactly what are we talking about when we talk about mental locks? Von Oech’s list includes threats lurking right under your nose: believing there’s a single right answer; screening out anything that doesn’t appear familiar or logical; overemphasizing practicality and denigrating play as frivolous; and trying to avoid ambiguity and error at all costs, to name just a few.

Their familiarity should give you pause. Yet, the powerful insight is this: Every one of them is a choice. Made repeatedly, such choices engineer the prison walls and barred doors that make it increasingly difficult to get outside our outmoded ways to find approaches that match the challenges we face. The solution? Quite simply, awareness and choice — and a mental shift from locked in to grazing.

Von Oech emphasizes making the choice not to let these mental locks engage at all. In The Rise: Creativity, The Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery, author Sarah Lewis goes one important step further. She encourages us to become mental grazers — a move that makes us more aware and makes our choices both obvious and greater. Mental grazing is about actively training yourself to look beyond your own borders and lock-inducing habits, and not just in remedial or panic moments, and to do so less with the intent of tearing down the barriers in one fell swoop, or coming up with a silver bullet innovation, but instead with the simple intention of introducing new ideas, images, ways, and concepts we know little about. The completely accessible mode she suggests is bit by small bit in nature — making it hard for anyone, even a busy leader or her team, to dismiss out of hand. It’s the practice of such mental grazing and opening up that’s most important. When pursued continouosly, and better still when done collectively or culturally, mental grazing naturally chips away at those Fort Knox locks in our heads and our habits, exposing the creative capacity each of us is born with. Sometimes the key to our problems lies within our own abilities, if we just know which locks to pick and what to set free.

