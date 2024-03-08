The Secret to Your Staying Power Lies in 1 Question–With 1 Twist

People still talk about management and strategy guru Peter Drucker long after his passing–because Drucker’s advice has staying power. One of the most resonating insights Drucker ever shared comes from the following story, a story that, if you’re a senior leader hoping your company will have a long and prosperous life, may just be the most important story you will ever hear. The story goes like this:

Drucker was often asked how he knew which companies were most likely to sustain and succeed not just in the immediate future, but far into it. Drucker said he could tell a lot by the answer to one question: What business are you in? but asked with a subtle yet critical twist. Rather than ask it once, Drucker asked the same question five times. With each answer, he’d encourage those answering to go deeper, beyond the obvious. By the time they got to the fifth layer in their thinking, Drucker believed, they’d arrived at the true essence of who they were and with it had discovered the very thing that could enable them to succeed. Drucker never named it, but I’ve come to call that deeper insight an organization’s power source.

The whole story can sound like some mythical tale until you learn it’s actually been put to use by some of the most resilient and successful organizations on the planet. Take Airbnb. Airbnb undertook this exercise, combing through the obvious answers to what business they were in and arrived at a simple two-word answer: Belong anywhere. It’s their answer to Drucker’s test and what I call Airbnb’s power source. Pause for a moment and think about the power of “belong anywhere” when put to use. At the most basic level, “belong anywhere” offers Airbnb the evergreen chance to take a different look at what it does–to see both opportunity and risk sooner than it might. The company aims that lens at customers asking: “Do our guests exploring and staying at our nearly eight million listing sites feel like they belong anywhere we help them arrive?” “What makes them feel that way?” “How does belonging influence what and how we list?” In short, by putting “belong anywhere” to daily use, Airbnb takes its business view far beyond product or any transaction.

The company doesn’t stop there. It homes this lens on its hosts, too, asking, “Do our more than five million hosts feel as though they belong, as our partners in the truest sense, and as vital to our shared mission?” “What about our employees?” Airbnb wonders. “Do they feel they belong?” “Where they don’t, is that a DEI issue? Is it an opportunity for improvement? Is it cultural?” Airbnb’s knowledge and active use of its power source, “belong anywhere,” helps to define the relationships that make its business possible, and within those to shape a multifaceted partnership view of guests, hosts, employees, and anyone touching the company. It’s powerful beyond words, and starts with just two. But there’s a catch: A power source has to be used, and everyone across the organization is invited and empowered to share, define, and apply it.

It’s easy to hear an example like this one and conclude it’s the exception. Yet, when you start looking around at successful, sustainable companies, you begin to see power sources–or potential ones–all over. Regardless of whether it uses the term, Walmart’s power source is “live better.” You might think it would be “lower prices.” But lower prices are just one aspect of living better. Walmart is a company that in the past decade has more actively embraced culture as a priority than most organizations a fraction of the size. One way it does that successfully is by filtering its business through that power source and empowering every single associate to actively pursue ways for Walmart’s customers, associates, and partners to live better. Subaru does it as well. Come on now, say this company’s power source, which you already know, with me: “love.” As the ads teach, “it’s what makes a Subaru a Subaru.” Corny as you may too quickly conclude it to be, within the company, Subaru’s team has long pursued love as the driver and filter to what they do and who they are: in their products and how they design and produce them, as a community inside the organization, across the rabidly loyal customer base, and further still into their communities and the renowned corporate responsibility work Subaru does. Love isn’t just the company’s power source; because of how the team uses it, it’s a superpower.

What limits most companies from tapping their power source is simple: They never look for one. They stop at a one-time declaration of mission, never fully applying it or refining its meaning and use thereafter. They set an annual strategy into play … and then return to work as usual, largely unphased. Rarely do they push five layers deep to wonder what business they are truly in, and then apply that knowledge daily and culture-wide.

Which begs the question: What business is your company in? Is there a deeper source of power beneath, one you ought to place front and center every day? It’s a question worth answering, five layers deep even. At least, that is, if you want to ensure you’re around for a long time to come.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.