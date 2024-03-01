LEAP, Saudi Arabia’s “Digital Davos,” Returns Bigger in 2024

LEAP, the world’s most-attended tech event, returns for its third edition, March 4-7, headlining Generative AI (GAI) and the future of industries. Set to welcome more than 172,000 attendees at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in the Saudi capital’s Malham district, LEAP, which is dubbed Saudi Arabia’s “Digital Davos,” will feature 1,000 speakers and more than 1,800 global exhibitors showcasing the latest in tech breakthroughs.

Organized by Tahaluf, a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organizer, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the ​​Events Investment Fund (EIF), LEAP has swiftly emerged as the world’s most-attended tech event. In 2023, LEAP witnessed on-event investment deals totaling more than $9 billion. And in LEAP’s inaugural year in 2022, Saudi Arabia announced an investment of more than $6.4 billion in future technologies. This year, LEAP is expected to see onsite investment deals worth $4.5 trillion. The global market size for GAI is expected to reach $51.8 billion by 2028, up from $11.3 billion in 2023. In the Middle East, PwC estimates that AI’s impact will be worth $320 billion by 2030–with Saudi Arabia having the most significant economic gain at $135.2 billion. Global experts gather at LEAP More than 1,000 regional and experts will share their insights across 15 key tracks on 13 stages, up from 7 tracks last year. “Digital transformation is infusing every aspect of our lives, and the increasing use of AI means we will all experience digital innovation and transition at an unprecedented pace,” says Michael Champion, the CEO of Tahaluf.

“By increasing our key tracks from 7 to 15 this year, we are fostering an environment to raise stronger awareness and facilitate conversations about the opportunities and challenges that will emerge in the digital and data-driven world in the near future,” he adds. Throughout the 4-day event, experts will share perspectives and visions for a digitally-enabled future on LEAP’s Main Stage. The keynote stage will feature a star-studded lineup of speakers, including C-suite executives from various global organizations and companies. DeepFest, a gathering for the AI market, coinciding with LEAP, will bring together global leaders, data scientists, innovators, enterprises, academics, startups, and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest trends in tech, including GAI, robotics, ethics, and the future of social AI systems. DeepFest, which is organized in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), will feature more than 120 companies and 150 leading AI experts in live demos, sessions, and tracks, and will be attended by more than 20,000 people.

“What we are seeing in the kingdom and across the wider region is a growing recognition of the transformative power of advanced technologies such as AI and automation,” says Fahad Alanazi, vice president and general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia. Putting tech center stage Apart from the Main Stage, LEAP 2024 will host the Fourth Industrial Revolution Stage (4IR). 4IR aims to accelerate digital transformation, productivity, and profitability, with C-suite executives and leading tech figures scrutinizing tools, technologies, and methodologies that will transform manufacturing. The 4IR discussion will be headlined by Hakan Cervell, vice president and head of Customer Unit at Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “Ericsson’s participation at LEAP 2024 reaffirms our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital future. As a pivotal event for the kingdom’s digitalization, LEAP provides a dynamic platform to showcase collaborative efforts with the public and private sectors. Beyond showcasing technologies, our focus includes transformative messaging pillars–transforming enterprises, reimagining consumer experiences, innovating for a sustainable future, and enabling limitless connectivity,” says Cervell.

The future of tech-enabled industries In a showcase of how tech is driving businesses across industries, LEAP 2024’s 15 tracks will include retail, energy, smart cities, creative economy, edtech, fintech, and healthtech. The LEAP Retail Stage will convene retail giants to discuss the sector’s future, featuring interactive discussions, keynotes, and fireside discussions. At the Future Energy Stage, scientists, policymakers, business leaders, tech experts, and representatives will discuss the latest advancements in sustainable energy. The smart cities track will bring the development and digitization of urban landscapes to the forefront, while the creative economy track will see creative professionals dive into the tech advances that are shaping the future of gaming, entertainment, fashion, architecture, and design. Meanwhile, edtech will spotlight how tech is transforming the learning landscape from early years to executive education.