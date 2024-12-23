Why Gratitude Is an Entrepreneurial Super Power 

When I was a kid, my maternal grandmother liked to wait until we had all sat down at the table, knife and fork in hand, before announcing that we weren’t quite free to dig in yet. She’d then call our attention to a raw kernel of corn in the middle of each of our plates.

“Look at that seed with all its potential,” she’d say. The hearts of the youngsters present would sink as she went on to explain that before we began our dinner, every single member of my immediate and extended family would take turns dropping their corn kennel into a bowl while describing something they were grateful for that year. The bowl would start its interminable journey around the table, the grandkids silently raging at the priorities of grandmothers, and the gratitude binge would continue until the ordeal was finished and the feast began. Now that I’m all grown up, I have to admit that I still find the whole bowl-passing ritual cheesy at best. My thoughts about gratitude, on the other hand, have deepened considerably. Gratitude is much more than an inspiration for feel-good exercises and happy thoughts around the holidays. It’s a way of life—a principle of action that all entrepreneurs should strive to sustain.

Why gratitude leads to action The basic definition of gratitude is “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and return kindness.” Focus on the word readiness (one of the coolest words in the English language). Readiness is the state of being fully prepared for something. A grateful entrepreneur is an entrepreneur fully prepared at any moment to receive and return something great.

How it works I started an electric sign repair business in my early 20s. When a reputable store suddenly found itself giving off skid row vibes because half the neon letters announcing its presence had flickered out, I was the guy that got them glowing again. Soon, I graduated to manufacturing and installing signs as well. It’s a complicated job involving a lot of hours and technical know-how. One day, as I finished discussing the details of a new project with a customer, he suddenly asked, “Say, do you manufacture awnings as well?”

I had never made an awning in my life. I knew that the process was at least as complicated as that of making a sign; I knew that mastering it would involve a significant investment of hours and money at a time when I was already as busy—and as strained for cash—as could be. When I instantly replied, “Yes, of course I make awnings!” it wasn’t an act of bravado—it was gratitude in its purest form. Why you should build your business around it

Remember our definition of gratitude, “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and return kindness.” When a new business picks up steam, everything its owner does to maintain the momentum is an act of thankfulness. Every extra hour, thought, and drop of sweat poured into realizing that dream is an offer of thanks. Keeping an eye out for the next big chance and doing all in your power to be ready for it is nothing less than a perpetual signal of gratitude—an invisible force that goes out into the world and attracts likeminded people.

When my customer gave me a chance to branch out into awnings, it was an act of kindness as well as trust. When I busted my butt to do a beautiful job, I showed appreciation for that kindness. And so it goes, from customer to customer, breakthrough to breakthrough. What you put out in the form of gratitude returns in the form of blessings, so that your success and enthusiasm grow side by side. We shouldn’t need an excuse to exercise gratitude, but it doesn’t hurt to have a reminder, either. This holiday season, prepare to kick off the new year in a state of hopeful readiness. Overwhelm your future with gratitude. Doing so will turn a kernel of corn into thriving fields.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.