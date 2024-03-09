How 3 Successful Female Founders Combat Entrepreneurial Stress

Beatrice Dixon, Rachel Liverman, and Deepah Gandhi get real about the challenges of building a business, and offer three tips for navigating through the stress.

When you’re building a business, every day can be a grind — especially if you’re a woman entrepreneur. “The stress levels that you are going to take on in this journey are on another level,” says Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Atlanta-based feminine care company The Honey Pot.

On Thursday, Dixon spoke about realities of running a business as a woman on a panel for Luminary‘s third annual Women’s History Month Summit: She was joined by Rachel Liverman, CEO and founder of New York City-based skin care company Glowbar, and Deepah Gandhi, co-founder and COO of NYC-based handbag company Dagne Dover.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Dixon, Liverman, and Gandhi offered other women entrepreneurs three key pieces of advice for staying balanced amidst the grind. Take a Pause

In the world of entrepreneurship, “things are constantly shifting,” says Dixon. She has learned to get comfortable with change, but she also tries to find moments — however brief — where she can be truly present. “It’s like meditation,” she says, “being able to [take] just a second and be here, right now, and not pick up anything else. Be intentional and focused and have a moment of, ‘It’s hard, but we can do it.’ “

Lean on Friends Liverman likes to share positive affirmations with her roughly 9,000 Instagram followers. She calls these affirmations “a game-changer,” keeping her grounded as well as “pumped.”

But Liverman says she also reaches out to close friends when she is “having a moment.” She tells them what’s happening, and they respond with an affirmation specifically for her and what she’s dealing with in that moment. Getting responses like “You are just as capable as anyone” or “There is no one better to do this than you” has helped Liverman get through hard times, she says, and she offers the same support to her friends. Focus on Your Long-Term Goal

As well as serving as a co-founder and COO of her brand, Gandhi is also an adviser to other “high-growth businesses.” She encourages women entrepreneurs to focus on the long-term goal for their company.