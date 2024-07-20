How Women Can Network When Starting from Zero

The most effective networkers I know are the women you’d never suspect of networking. Her smile radiates across the conference hall. You’ll laugh at her conversation opener and quickly hand her your business card without a thought to the fact that you’ve been carefully targeted and strategically connected. The next morning, when you see the short but highly specific email from her, you’ll smile as you respond and loop in other folks on your team.

I know these women because I am one of them. I entered into an entirely new industry of food and beverage at age 23 with no industry connections and zero business experience. By the time I was 33, I had won the industry’s highest leadership award and had built over 5,000 relevant LinkedIn connections.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In a society that shies away from talking about gender, it may seem strange to say that women are better at networking. Research from Catalyst, a global nonprofit focused on workplace inclusion, shows that women tend to prioritize building meaningful relationships in contrast with men, who traditionally lean towards transactional interactions aimed at immediate outcomes. In a world where women still only make up less than 20 percent of managers, networking is critical to expanding women’s professional circles and cultivating opportunities. In short, women are better networkers because they have to be. One secret to successfully networking like a lady is to emphasize authenticity. Dr. Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, notes that women excel in nurturing relationships by focusing on shared interests, values, and personal stories. This approach not only strengthens professional bonds but also lays a foundation for trust and long-term collaboration. When I meet a new person, I often try to learn about their life outside of work first in order to establish a relationship before discussing any potential business collaborations. One opener I love using is “What is bringing you joy these days?”

Another aspect where women shine is in leveraging emotional intelligence during networking. Numerous studies have shown that women score higher on EQ tests, exhibiting higher levels of empathy and interpersonal understanding. It’s no surprise that women are better at these so-called soft skills, but what is surprising is how often those skills are undervalued. Being able to navigate networking events attuned to the needs of others can help women quickly tailor the right approach to each individual person, forming more meaningful connections. I can easily sense when someone isn’t interested in engaging in conversation, and can quickly move on to other people so as not to waste time at networking events.

Despite these strengths, women often face unique challenges in networking. Important networking conversations often take place in male-dominated spaces like the golf course or in post-work drinks, while women may have more child care responsibilities that prevent them from joining. Women also need to walk a fine line in networking as research from Harvard Business Review shows that women can be penalized assertively networking. I’ve been told that I’m a “firecracker” in networking spaces, a term that generally comes from men who are uncomfortable with assertive and self-confident women. I sometimes will turn comments like that on their head by responding “Isn’t that what you want to see in a CEO, someone who makes it happen?” I find that the best networkers take a balanced approach that incorporates these five strategies:

Do Your Homework. Before attending a networking event, I research the attendees to understand who will be there and make a plan on who I most want to speak with. Cultivate Genuine Connections. Treat every new connection as a potential friend and seek to connect on a human level, finding shared interests, before diving into the business side. Develop a Diverse Network. You never know who will be useful. One of my largest investments came from someone I happened to sit next to on a flight. Seek to find connections everywhere. Seek Mentorship. Whenever I meet someone truly remarkable, I ask them if I can add them to a list of informal mentors and advisers who I keep updated quarterly. It’s amazing how much my company has grown just from keeping in touch with a few incredible mentors. Follow-Up. I always set a goal of reaching out to every new connection within three days. Sometimes, when I have a key connection I’m looking to make, I’ll have an email drafted and will personalize and send it immediately following our meeting. While the networking landscape continues to evolve, women bring a distinctive approach that emphasizes authenticity, emotional intelligence, and relationship-building. Anyone can leverage these same ideas to expand their professional networks and cultivate meaningful connections. In a world where we are digitally connected to so many people, it’s more important than ever to make the in-person moments count.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.