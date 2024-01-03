The Secret Trick CEOs Use to Set New Year’s Resolutions

This week approximately 200 million Americans will set New Year’s Resolutions. By February, 78 percent of those goal-setters will have already failed. These failures could easily be avoided by one simple trick that every CEO knows – turning the resolution into a S.M.A.R.T. goal.

The acronym first appeared in a 1981 article by George Doran. There have been multiple variations of the acronyms, but the version that I’ve found most helpful at my company Kuli Kuli Foods is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Let’s examine the most common New Year’s Resolution for 2024 – saving money. This is the first year in recent history that financial goals have leapfrogged past fitness resolutions. Though inflation is nearly back to normal, almost three years of high prices have taken their toll on millions of Americans. Total household debt rose to over $17 trillion in Q3, making saving money critical to millions of people. If you’re like most Americans, you’ll probably make a promise to yourself, and perhaps even tell a few family members that you plan to save more money in 2024. Though you’ll “plan” to do it, it’s unlikely that you will make a plan. If the statistics are true, your current New Year’s Resolution willpower will fade and by the end of the year, you will have failed to save them money. This is because you’re not thinking about resolutions the right way.

We need to set New Year’s Resolutions the way we set annual goals at work. You would never commit to a work goal without a strategy, but we regularly commit to resolutions without a plan. Would you promise your boss that you’ll start saving money when you haven’t closely examined your finances and come up with an amount to save each month?

First, let’s get Specific. How much money are you spending every month? How much of that money goes to housing, childcare, transportation, and other fixed costs that are difficult to easily change? Once we’ve divided our expenses into buckets of fixed costs vs discretionary costs we can then get specific about what we can change. Let’s say you’re spending $10,000 per year on discretionary activities like eating out, personal travel, and shopping. Next, make it Measurable. How much money would you like to save? What does that look like on a monthly basis? What about a weekly basis? Let’s decide that we want to cut our discretionary spending in half and spend about $400 less per month, or $100 less a week.

But is this Achievable? This is the right time to think about what lifestyle changes this New Year’s Resolution would entail. Do you often spend the weekends going out to dinner with friends? Would your friends be supportive of having a rotating dinner party at their homes instead? Is there personal travel that you could easily give up? Do you feel obligated to attend every wedding you’re invited to? How often are you buying new clothes? If you need new, professional-looking clothes for work, can you buy them from a local thrift store or online consignment platform like ThredUp? If you feel like spending $100 less per week would significantly impact your social life or shopping aspirations, then that goal is not easily achievable. You’re likely to quickly drop an unrealistic goal. Once you run through the different scenarios, perhaps you decide that saving $50 per year is more achievable.

That’s where Relevancy comes in. Why is saving money important to you? Are you hoping to pay off debt? Are you saving to buy a house someday? Whatever the reason is, it’s important that you clearly think through how the goal is relevant to your life. This makes it much more likely that you’ll keep working towards it, even in times of difficulty. Last but not least is Time-bound. You might be thinking to yourself – well, it’s a New Year’s Resolution so it’s already time-bound as an annual goal. This is where a lot of people go wrong. Simply put, a year is too long for us to be striving towards a singular goal. Instead, break your goal into smaller monthly or weekly sprints. To continue with our current example, if you’ve decided that you want to save $50 per week or $200 per month, then set a time each month when you go through your finances and examine how you did relative to your goal. If you overspent by $100 in January, set a new goal in February to save $300.

If done right, these SMART goals will help you create a plan that will quickly turn into a pattern. This pattern will become a habit, and you’ll eventually get to the point where you no longer have to make a conscious decision about whether or not to work out that morning. Your subconscious brain will already be lacing up your gym shoes before your conscious brain knows what’s happening.

We all deserve to live a life that we’re excited about – and resolutions can help us get there. But in order to succeed we need to set ourselves up for success. Turning your resolutions into SMART goals helps you do that. By clearly defining your goals, making them realistic, setting a clear timeline, and developing a regular pattern, you’ll have all the tools you need to create an even better you in 2024.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.