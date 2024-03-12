How a CFO Helps With Strategic Decisions

It’s not about the numbers. It’s about what you can learn from them.

I recently met up with an old friend and entrepreneur who asked me for “CFO strategic planning help.” As the president of an outsourced CFO services firm, I get this type of request a lot, though it means different things to different people. Is his business struggling? Is he hoping to sell and retire? Does he want to double his revenue? Or is he just probing to find out if a fractional CFO is worth it?

“We’ve been stuck posting losses for 12 months, so I’m reorganizing the business,” my friend told me. “My ops manager is overwhelmed, so I’m moving people into teams and having everyone report directly to me.” Unprofitable and overwhelmed — classic signs of dysfunctional operations. Diagnosing the root of the issue would take some probing.

“Are you cutting the manager’s pay? How much money are you saving after the reorg?” I asked, curious to learn more. “Um, well none.” He struggled to answer, “The re-org just takes subordinates away from my one manager who’s having trouble keeping up. It enables us to take on more volume.”

Schemes that require growth to achieve profitability are risky. They sometimes work in the venture capital world, but most clients of our outsourced CFO services didn’t have $20 million in cash to burn while they wait for that growth to arrive.

Time to ask a bold question. “Let me get this straight: Your manager is having trouble keeping up and it’s hurting profitability. So you’re fixing the problem by reducing their responsibility but keeping their pay the same?”

My friend sat with this for a few seconds before laughing and saying, “Yeah, I guess so.” The Power of Outsourced CFO Services for Strategy

Clients think CFO strategic planning means spreadsheets, modeling, and financial jargon, but more often than not, I help clients by asking simple questions grounded in basic financial management: How much money will that save?

How long before those sales come in?

Have you calculated how much cash you’ll need?

Is that the most important thing to use cash on?

What are the alternatives?

These simple questions are difficult to ask of oneself as an entrepreneur. On the other hand, outsourced and virtual CFO services are not blinded by the whirlwind of your organization’s status quo 40-hours per week. We can see through the emperor’s new clothes.

Thoughtful Frameworks for Decisions I worried my friend’s ops team might be so inefficient that he’s doomed to lose money at any volume of sales. In that scenario, his plan for growth was doomed for failure.

To get him thinking about efficiency, I ask, “How do you evaluate your team’s performance?”

He thought out loud for a while, talking about the gross margins he calculated two years ago and a KPI dashboard he never finished. His eyes narrowed as he thought hard and tried to remember. He was reciting numbers and units but couldn’t assemble them into an answer to my question. He was drifting. He needed a framework for analyzing his business. A CFO’s job is calculating numbers into just such a framework, and then building narratives.

Good Narratives = Clear Actions Finance is more about telling stories than reading numbers. For example, consider receiving the following three messages from your CFO:

“We lost money last month because of a one-time expense related to legal fees.” “We lost money last month because our largest client canceled their contract, leaving 30 percent of our operation idle.” “We lost money last month because expenses were too high.” Two of these narratives empower managers to make clear decisions, one does not. We would probably ignore the one-time event and continue with business as usual. We would probably review the sales funnel and consider a reduction in force. We’d have no idea what to do.

That’s the difference between good financial decision support and bad: clarity about the next step. Choosing a Good Metric

My friend had no framework, no narrative, and no clarity. “Let’s figure out a simple formula for calculating your break-even,” I told him. “Then you can evaluate your team’s performance.” Now I finally pulled out my calculator. We worked through his average engagement size, number of employees, and other factors to determine that each ops teammate needed to close 2.7 projects per month to break even. I asked, “Do you have any teammates missing that target?” He rolled his eyes, and I sensed we landed on something interesting.

He leaned back in his chair, arms crossed, with the smug and embarrassed smile of a poker player called on a bluff. His body language said it all: He now understood the root of the problem. “Yes, I have a couple in particular who happen to work under that manager I told you about. So I should fire them?”

“No!” I cried. People often expect me to present a black-and-white view of business strategy: Fire the weak, promote the strong, and cut every expense to profitability. Business is rarely so straightforward. “Not yet, at least. We don’t know why they are missing targets. They may be lacking the proper tools or training to do their job. Especially if their manager is the problem, not them.” I continued, “The metric just points you in a direction where you need to start asking questions to learn more.” That’s how CFO strategic planning works — an elegant interplay between numbers and people that requires as much artistry as quantitative rigor.

After our conversation, my friend had some critical conversations with his manager and ops team. The manager resigned, my friend spent a few hours retraining their subordinates, and profitability improved two months later.

