How to Manage Your Company’s Attention Budget

Imagine coming to work and finding your office in disarray and your papers scattered everywhere after an intruder broke in searching for valuables. Your team spends 40 minutes cleaning up the mess before starting their regular work.

Now, replace that intruder with someone who sends distracting email spam, phone notifications, and Slack messages, which ruins your team’s concentration for 40 minutes every day.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This isn’t hypothetical. This is the reality of modern work. Just like money, attention comes in limited amounts. Where does your team spend its attention? Do they focus on deep work or waste time on Slack and emails?

I’ve been studying the financial cost of distractions for the past year and have a few recommendations for every business owner to protect their attention asset. Protecting your attention asset

Messages, notifications, and streaming news are attacking your team’s attention. While the decreased productivity of these distractions has long been understood, psychologists now believe app notifications change brain structure and emotional regulation. That’s right: Notifications are creating long-term damage to your employees.

I noticed this phenomenon two years ago with my Fractional CFOs: smart, accomplished professionals who work hard all day responding to messages but get nothing done and feel exhausted. I’ve had days like that, and probably so have you–poor performance not for lack of effort but rather lack of focus. Death by 1,000 electronic papercuts.

Nowadays, I think of attention as an asset to protect, just like cash or inventory. You would not tolerate a thief stealing raw materials from the stock room, so why do you tolerate pop-ups, notifications, alarms, and other distractions that drain your team’s attention? Calculate your attention losses

We’ve been told to pay attention since childhood, but have you ever contemplated the cost of this attention? To protect your attention asset, start by assessing attention risks: Log the number of notifications you or your employees receive during one hour (emails, slack messages, phone calls, text messages, notifications, etc.) Assume each distraction reduces your productivity by 1 percent (or whatever figure you want) Use the following formula to calculate the total extra hours of work per day your notifications create:

Extra work = [8 hrs per day / (99%^(# notifications per hour x 8))] – 8 For instance, just three notifications per hour create an extra two hours of work per day — a 27 percent loss. For the average executive, that means $50,000 per year in excess expenses.

Attention Budgeting and Risk Management Your business probably budgets cash and other resource uses, so why not budget attention? There are several simple exercises you can perform to analyze your attention use and risk:

1. Disable notifications. Hit the low-hanging fruit by disabling notifications on company computers before giving them to staff.

2. Identify attention risk. Begin by determining which roles are at high risk of distractions. Examples of high-risk roles include: A night security guard

An overworked quality engineer

Remote knowledge workers ​3. Compartmentalizing attention risk. Isolate notifications to specific teams or times.

Create dedicated “focus periods” in your company.

Create dedicated channels for urgent notifications (e.g., 911)

Eliminate notifications to all other channels.

Make a to-do list that is not email.

Check email only twice per day. ​4. Designate an urgent response team. Define a specific team to be responsible for analyzing and triaging urgent requests to team members based on true importance. Business examples of this include: Agile project managers

IT ticketing systems

Hospital triage

5. Create healthy attention norms. The best way to improve attention is to create a culture that values it. Lead by example. Practice excellent attention budgeting yourself.

Educate your team on reducing distractions and hold them accountable to your standards. Consider writing up underperformers who fail to unsubscribe, turn off notifications, or create focus periods in their day. Analyze tradeoffs between attention, time, and money.

CFOs often analyze the tradeoffs between time and money, but what about attention and money? Or attention and time? Using our calculated cost of distractions, we can evaluate business decisions on the attention dimension: Should we staff lower utilization to improve incident response rates?

Should we reduce customer response time to improve staff productivity?

Should we invest in training teammates to focus?

What’s the cost/benefit of eliminating one meeting?

Is it worth making employees work even if they are attention-exhausted? Adding attention to a financial analysis yields different results than optimizing strictly on cash flow or ROI.

At CFOshare, our staff struggled with a barrage of client emails throughout the day, breaking up their focus. Traditional analysis would see a customer service cost to ignoring these emails with little benefit. However, we felt clients would not notice any service difference between a one-hour response time and a four-hour response time, while employees’ focus would improve significantly.

We set a policy of checking emails only three times per day: morning, lunch, and at close of business. Six months later, our productivity was 8 percent higher, while customer satisfaction increased by 22 percent, as our staff can complete tasks faster, more reliably, and with a better attitude. That’s right — slower response times increased customer satisfaction. Growing profits by shrinking distractions

Thinking of your attention as an asset, calculating its value, and budgeting its use are revolutionary ways to view your business. You will start seeing waste and opportunity in every email inbox, cluttered calendar, and reply-all sent by your team. Remember that change starts with you. Lead by example and shepherd your company to a more focused and productive state. You’ll make more money and sleep better at night.

Get started now by closing this article and disabling your email notifications. Welcome to the world of budgeted attention.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.