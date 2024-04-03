Pivoting Out of Distress: 6 Steps to Avoid Catastrophe

What to do when things start to go wrong with your company.

Financial distress may come quickly through one big catastrophe or may be preceded by months or even years of unprofitability. In either case, distress may leave you feeling overwhelmed and desperate for a turnaround.

If your small business is at risk of failure, follow this step-by-step guide to help you avoid disaster, regain control, and find a new direction for your business.

This article is long, just like a business turnaround process. It is written in order of importance and urgency: items 1-3 buy you time but don’t solve the business’s long-term problems. Don’t dwell on these for more than one or two weeks before moving on to items 4-6, which address strategic and executional improvements. 1. Get yourself in a good headspace

Turnarounds are hard, but you are an accomplished leader who has done hard things before. Take a deep breath, read this article, and spend one hour organizing yourself before jumping in. You need to bring order and focus to your business, not fear and desperation. 2. Engage with your management team

Communication and teamwork are critical to any turnaround strategy. Meet with your management team weekly or even daily so you can closely monitor your business’s cash flow, identify new risks, and assign responsibilities efficiently. Including an outsourced CFO in these meetings ensures perspective and accountability. Agenda for your management meeting

Review a 13-week cash flow projection: This short-term financial forecast is crucial for understanding your immediate financial health. Make necessary adjustments based on these insights.

Review past action items: Go through last week’s action items and make each item owner state either “done” or “not done.”

Surface new issues and risks: A proactive approach can help mitigate problems before they escalate. Go around your team one at a time and ask each leader to share: One win from the past week, and The biggest challenge this week.

Discuss solutions for the top three problems. There is not enough time to solve everything in a turnaround, so push for decisions and actions on only the most critical issues.

Define action items and responsibilities: Clarity on who does what ensures that important tasks don’t fall through the cracks. These items will be reviewed at the next meeting to ensure accountability. 3. Grow your cash reserves Cash is the lifeblood of your business. Extending your cash runway gives you more time to implement changes and seize opportunities. Here’s where to look for cash:

Quick wins include: Operating cash sources include: Collecting AR Pushing AP Fire-sale inventory Pre-sell goods or services Easy financing cash sources include Tapping existing debt lines (including owner personal debt like HELOCs or margin lines.) Floating balances on business credit cards Pausing debt service on existing debt Owner financing

More challenging capital sources include: Selling assets (perhaps with a lease-back) Raising debt from friends and family Changing working capital structure Requiring up-front deposits from clients Universally pushing all vendor terms out Shifting from purchase to consignment inventory

The most difficult or expensive capital sources include: High-interest MCA loans New equity investment (e.g. VC, angel, or PE)

4. Achieve cash-flow positive status Stabilizing your cash flow is essential. This is a radical shift for businesses that have operated at losses for years, but it is essential to survival. This means making hard decisions to ensure sustainability.

What to Do Conduct a layoff (RIF): Make one big cut now to avoid a second cut later. Retain key talent and tell them you need them to help the company’s turnaround. This will minimize any insecurity they may feel from the RIF.

Slash expenses : Every dollar saved extends your runway. Here’s some ideas to look at: Negotiate lower rent with your landlord. Cutting unnecessary software subscriptions. Outsource back-office functions like HR, IT, and finance. Shift full-time employees to 1099 or part-time.

Every dollar saved extends your runway. Here’s some ideas to look at: Be present for your team: This will be hard on your team, and you need to be available for them. Listen to their complaints and grievances with empathy, but hold firm on your turnaround plan. This builds trust and ensures you’re all working towards the same goal. 5. Focus on efficiency

Stop making “new” things — instead, make your current processes “better.” Now is not the time to invest millions of dollars pursuing the next amazing product or service. Instead, focus on what you already do well.

What to Do Do more with less. Stop asking “what can we do different?” and start asking “how can we do this smarter?” Automate repetitive tasks and delegate when possible. Encourage your team to leverage AI. Ask your teammates to wear more hats, as the RIF likely eliminated specialists. Monitor working hours to prevent burnout.

Measure and report productivity. Keep a scoreboard of productivity and revenue performance that everyone in the company can see. This keeps your team aligned to financial objectives.

Keep a scoreboard of productivity and revenue performance that everyone in the company can see. This keeps your team aligned to financial objectives. Shift R&D to waste reduction. You shouldn’t have much R&D spend left after the RIF, but any remaining efforts should focus on waste reduction, not inventing new products. 6. Re-engineer your market-fit

Most (but not all) turnaround businesses have a marketing problem. Strategically analyzing your marketing plan can unlock long-term growth and avoid future downturns. What to Do

Perform a SWOT analysis on your company and marketplace.

Analyze your marketing efforts to see what’s not working. Calculating LTV/CAC golden ratio or ROAS is a good approach.

Pivot toward a higher-volume or higher-priced market.

Invest wisely in sales growth: Slow and predictable growth generates more profit than rapid hockey-stick growth. Avoid the temptation to grow at all costs without ensuring profitability. Final thoughts Turning around a distressed business requires courage, decisiveness, and a willingness to make tough choices. Remember this is a team effort — no one person is smart enough to perform a turnaround by themselves. By focusing on clear communication, cash management, cost control, and strategic repositioning, you can steer your business back to profitability. Embrace these principles, and you’ll not only survive but also thrive in the face of adversity.

