Every New Founder’s First Hire Should Be a Product Manager

Being product-led is critical to growing a company. It encompasses a balancing act between customer value and organizational value. Executing desired outcomes on both sides of that equation is what accelerates GTM strategies into sustained success. Organizations with leading customer satisfaction rankings for more than three years grow revenue twice as fast as industry competitors. A high-quality customer experience (CX) is worth its weight in gold.

That is why a good product manager should be a founder’s first hire. Product managers are stewards of the customer centricity that exists at the intersection of technology offerings, user experiences, and business goals. Continuity among those three facets is imperative to organizational growth, but it cannot be accomplished without a close eye on your customers. You need continuous visibility into their needs to design a product road map that moves the needle. Customers evolve. Your solutions must evolve with them.

Before I became chief product officer at Planview, I worked my way up the corporate ladder as a product manager. Below are three roles I focused on upholding that not only helped me reach where I am today but also delivered critical value for the organization. The strategic adviser

With the competitive nature of today’s business landscape, most B2B buyers aren’t in the market for purely transactional relationships. More than 70 percent of them will actively seek another supplier because of an inconsistent experience. They desire long-term strategic advisers who deliver products that are designed to scale alongside their growth. Product managers serve as that trusted partner, working alongside customers to shape implementation strategies that address critical pain points with roadmaps they can tweak along the way. The empathetic listener

Empathy isn’t just a buzzword in today’s customer-centric enterprise world. It’s table stakes to effective, revenue-generation customer relationship management. Product managers put themselves in the shoes of your customers to understand the granular realities of their business. As active listeners with solution-oriented mindsets, they are strong communicators who don’t just talk the talk, but walk the walk to show customers that your organization sees them as more than numbers on a dotted line. Establishing this firm foundation of trust helps to reduce churn, further enabling a robust customer pipeline that drives organizational growth at scale. The internal influencer

In addition to understanding complex customer needs, product managers excel at articulating them to internal stakeholders in ways that carry influence. Whether it’s making the case for a product update or quantifying the ROI potential of a particular GTM strategy, they can effectively navigate important conversations with both technical and non-technical audiences spanning from engineers and designers to financialists and marketers. Driving this internal alignment helps ensure that department-level strategy and planning align with your organization’s objectives and key results (OKRs). By upholding these three roles, product managers serve as the cornerstone of a successful product-led organization. Leaning on them during early growth phases opens new paths to profitability.

