For Enterprise Leaders, Mental Health Awareness Shouldn’t End in May

When it comes to mental health, the C-suite often struggles in silence. I know this reality firsthand. I’ve found it difficult to speak up about the mental toll of my job on several occasions over the course of my career, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. I’m proud to say that I’m no longer hesitant anymore. You shouldn’t be either.

Leading a large-scale enterprise is often a lonely and isolating place. Isn’t it ironic how you can be in rooms full of people all the time, yet still feel as if you’re operating on an island? The pressure to perform is exceedingly high. You’re forced to make a myriad of challenging choices every day that directly influence the trajectory of your company–one decision can shift the entire pendulum for better or for worse. You also feel a sense of responsibility to protect the people who work for it. One failed initiative can result in an inevitable round of layoffs that impacts the lives of entire families. The last thing we’d ever want is for that to happen.

Then, there are the burnout risks associated with corporate hustle culture. Burnout can wreak havoc on your mental state and open doors to unhealthy coping mechanisms like alcoholism, substance abuse, gambling, poor diets, and inconsistent sleeping habits. Stephanie Mehta wrote about the issue in her Modern CEO column earlier this year. Among the 1,914 chief executive officers who left their posts in 2023, a total of 19 died on the job, according to the Year-End CEO Turnover Report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas cited in her column. The sobering statistic underscored the importance of preserving work-life balance from the top down. For founders, CEOs, and C-suite leaders alike, mental health awareness shouldn’t end in May. Continually prioritizing your health and well-being is paramount to forging a successful–and more importantly, sustainable–career in the business world.

Finding healthy outlets Finding healthy outlets is critical to weathering the storm of leadership life. For example, I swim 3,000 yards each day before heading to the office. I’m usually in the pool by 5:30 a.m. every morning. Last year I totaled more than 325 miles in the water. Do I absolutely love waking up that early to work out? No, definitely not. But exercise has always been an outlet of mine as a former professional athlete. It’s a crucial component to cultivating a mindset that enables me to be an impactful software product leader at Planview. It’s how I bring my whole, authentic self to work.

Beyond a structured routine and natural endorphins, the morning swims offer a safe and uninterrupted space to process my most pressing work obstacles and then plan how to attack them. Sometimes I’m rehearsing for a difficult colleague conversation or a high-stakes customer call later that week. Other times I’m analyzing how to harness a certain employee’s untapped potential or how to alleviate a lingering bottleneck across my product team. Whatever it is on my mind that morning, there’s just something about those 60 minutes in the water that provides the clarity I need to win the day.

Your healthy outlets will come in different forms and fashions, and they can also change over time. Identifying what works for you, and what doesn’t, is an important foundational step in creating a sustainable wellness blueprint. Be cognizant of the methods that best serve you in the present moment and strive to apply them consistently. Building an inner circle

Building a strong inner circle of colleagues is another important part of the equation. It fosters a safe work environment to be vulnerable without fear of repercussions. It also opens the forum for receiving actionable feedback that is relevant to your situation. A supportive spouse and good friends are obviously worth their weight in gold, but they can only provide so much insight without really knowing the intricacies of walking in your work shoes. This is where the value of professional mentorship and active participation in employee resource groups really comes into the fold. I still rely on my network of professional mentors today. Knowing they’re always a phone call away helps lessen the burden when feelings of isolation creep in. I also co-lead our female advocacy ERG, Women@Planview, and make a concerted effort to engage members from all levels of the organization. Just because I’m a chief product officer doesn’t mean I can’t relate to the challenges of women in earlier stages of their careers. I’m learning from them as much as they’re learning from me.

While workplace mental health advocacy has come a long way over the years, the challenges associated with corporate leadership roles are as real as they’ve ever been. Prioritizing your self-care must be non-negotiable today. For a multitude of essential mental health resources and information, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness website. The new U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is 988. Never be afraid to reach out for help.

