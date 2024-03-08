Navigating This Balancing Act Can Help Female Leaders Thrive

With International Women’s Day on the horizon, it’s an important time to assess a critical challenge experienced by female leaders in corporate executive roles today. Like walking a tightrope, we’re forced to navigate a delicate balance when demonstrating the fundamental tenets of leadership.

Take confidence for example. Showcasing confidence is the hallmark of any great leader, right? Yet when a woman expresses bold ideas with confidence in a room full of men, she runs the risk of being perceived as aggressive or overly assertive. This is why women are four times more likely to start with self-deprecating phrases like “Correct me if I’m wrong, but…” or “I’m no expert, but…” during workplace conversations.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Empathy is another critical leadership quality. Nearly 90 percent of working professionals feel that empathy is essential to a healthy organizational culture. However, practicing empathy as a female leader can leave us susceptible to the “soft” label derived from societal expectations for women to be motherly and nurturing. But without empathy, our labels can quickly swing the other way — cold, unforgiving, stubborn, or worse. This unfortunately comes with the territory of leading in a male-dominated corporate environment where 1) unconscious biases permeate daily and 2) tough conversations are part of the job. There’s no doubt that the playing field is uneven in comparison to our male colleagues. And while we can’t necessarily control those circumstances, we can control how we respond to them. Understanding how to navigate the balancing act we face can open doors to becoming a more impactful leader. It’s not a matter of picking one side over the other. It’s about blending both in a way that allows you to influence organizational change while still staying true to yourself.

Finding your leadership narrative Finding your narrative as a leader is the first step to navigating the balancing act. You need to identify the type of leader your role requires and then channel it on both sides of the dividing line. For those managing large teams that are executing high-priority projects, that could necessitate a more authoritative approach in group meetings that holds everyone accountable toward the shared mission at hand. Then, in more individualized settings, you can scale it back and be more personable to ensure employees are comfortable and motivated. Having a firm grasp of the management styles that best resonate with your colleagues is paramount to mitigating unconscious biases.

You also must be willing to push boundaries. For example, I’ve been told I can come across as intimidating at times to those who are new to working with me. While that is never my intention, I’m OK with it because it means I’m respected and that my expectations carry weight. My duty as Planview’s chief product officer is to set a high standard of accountability that enables the organization to achieve its strategic OKRs, even if this requires being a little more forceful with male colleagues than I’m comfortable with. But once they get to know me, it’s clear that there’s no real reason to feel intimidated. My expectations are high but that’s in everyone’s best interest — and my door is always open for them to raise concerns or seek guidance. This is me balancing a demand for accountability with a commitment to approachability. Modeling the right behaviors

Navigating this balancing act also requires walking the walk. It’s critical to model behaviors that foster a culture of empowerment for women across the company. That starts with choosing your words carefully. Never underestimate the power of how certain adjectives or phrases can align with harmful stereotypes. McKinsey’s 2023 Women in the Workplace Report found that women are twice as likely to be subjected to microaggressions about their emotional state. Further, it found that 78 percent of women who face those microaggressions either self-shield at work or adjust the way they look or act in an effort to protect themselves.

Just because someone is passionate about her opinion doesn’t mean she’s “emotional” at work. And just because someone recently became a new mother won’t mean she’s “less committed” to her job. Even if it’s unintentional, perpetuation of these stereotypes creates a negative environment that hinders women’s sense of belonging. In addition, always be willing to speak up when the situation warrants it. Studies show that as much as 75 percent of the talking in business meetings is done by men, and women are three times as likely to be interrupted by men. I’ve had to push back on male colleagues in Zoom sessions in order to finish speaking, but it should go beyond advocating for yourself. During a quarterly planning meeting last year, one of our mid-level female managers was repeatedly interrupted while trying to propose an idea. Our male CEO intervened and asked the group to pause for her to finish her thought. If he hadn’t vouched for her, she might not have had the confidence to contribute her ideas in a setting like that again. These little acts can go a long way, especially when they come from a person of influence.

Women were born to be leaders. We are more than capable of navigating this balancing act to lead with both authenticity and effectiveness. Our journey is not about conforming to predefined boxes, but about forging new paths that pave the way for future women to thrive in the corporate landscape.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.