Wimbledon 2024: The Art of Outpacing Your Competitors in Tennis and Business

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand during practice on centre court prior to The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2024 in London, England.. Photo: Getty Images

Above the players’ entrance at Wimbledon’s famed Centre Court hangs an inscription from the renowned English writer Rudyard Kipling.

It reads: “If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two imposters just the same.”

The famous words from Kipling’s poem “If” exemplify the ideal mindset of a true tennis champion–one able to navigate the sport’s extreme volatility with a keen sense of calmness. For Wimbledon’s field of 128 players, it offers a timely reminder about the importance of mental fortitude. Because after stepping out to those esteemed grass courts, all you have is your racket and the voice inside your head. I was in my early 20s when I advanced to the third round at Wimbledon in 1983. Its label as the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world is not an exaggeration. I could feel the aura from the moment I got there. The royal box. The all-white attires. The rich traditions and elite class of greatness walking the locker rooms. One minute I was catching up with Billie Jean King. The next I met Arthur Ashe. Then I had to perform against some of the sport’s best players in front of the largest crowds in my career. The three other Grand Slams just never quite compared.

My experience at Wimbledon–and throughout the rest of my professional tennis career–taught me that outpacing your competitors is a mental game as much as it is physical. Last year’s Wimbledon singles champions were prime examples of it. Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s title at age 20, defeating the legendary four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set contest. On the women’s side, Markéta Vondroušová became the first unseeded player to hoist the Venus Rosewater Dish after defeating heavily favored Ons Jabeur in the final. Both players trailed in their respective matches but had enough poise to battle back and pull off upset victories as millions of viewers tuned in.

With the 2024 Wimbledon tournament underway this month, it’s an ideal time to assess the correlation between success in tennis and business. Outpacing competitors in both worlds encompasses a similar formula. It’s all about your ability to outsmart and outmaneuver your opponents. Outsmart: Making quick strategic decisions

During the rapid exchanges of a Wimbledon rally, players are constantly forced to make split-second decisions that can determine the outcome of a point, game, or match. This ability to think and act swiftly under pressure is crucial. You’re quickly assessing your opponent’s position and the ball’s trajectory to set up your next shot. Backhand or forehand? Volley or slice? Cross-court or down the line? Power or spin? Your mind is racing a mile a minute. In the business world, you need to be comfortable with making timely strategic decisions based on evolving market trends, competitor actions, and internal capabilities. Considering organizational strategic planning is no longer an annual or quarterly undertaking, these decisions often occur on a weekly or even daily basis. As leaders, it’s on us to facilitate decisive and efficient action with speed across two fundamental realms:

Insight-based decision making: How quickly your company can spot new market opportunities to capitalize on. This involves pinpointing the most crucial external variables in your industry to detect trends that hint at hidden or growing demand for specific products or services. In addition, it also includes swiftly recognizing upcoming changes that might pose challenges to the organization. This compounds into strategy creation.

How quickly your company can spot new market opportunities to capitalize on. This involves pinpointing the most crucial external variables in your industry to detect trends that hint at hidden or growing demand for specific products or services. In addition, it also includes swiftly recognizing upcoming changes that might pose challenges to the organization. This compounds into strategy creation. Execution-based decision making: How efficiently your company can mobilize its resources to take advantage of the identified opportunity and link strategy to execution. This process includes analyzing the gathered information, determining the appropriate response, and aligning the entire organization to put strategies into practice. There will be pressure that comes with these decisions, especially when they can result in triumph or disaster for your organization’s trajectory. However, as Jean King once said, pressure is a privilege that comes to those who earn it. Embrace uncomfortable moments as an opportunity to exude strong leadership. Implement systems that provide real-time data to foster informed choices, and practice scenario-based planning to improve your ability to react swiftly to various unforeseen situations. Outmaneuver: Putting your competitors in a box

I thrived in tennis by forcing my opponents into difficult situations that I dictated. My goal was to put them in a box and force them to work their way out of it. At Wimbledon this week, you will see players doing the same, like consistently hitting deep shots to pin their opponent behind the baseline and hinder their ability to attack with power. Limiting your competitor’s ability to control the flow of the match has a direct parallel in the business world.

Based on your organization’s key differentiators, make strategic moves that constrain your competitors’ options and force them to play on your terms. That could encompass a new first-to-market offering addressing evolving buyer needs, or a new strategic partnership that enables your company to deliver added value to existing customers. Maybe your competitors provide best-of-breed tools that excel in one or two niche areas but don’t offer the same level of interoperability as your platform does. Position yourself against those weaknesses during new business pitches, and constantly seek feedback from prospects about how your competitors are positioning against you. Mastering these two strategies will give you a significant edge in your industry. Like advancing at Wimbledon, the key to business success lies not just in your own capabilities, but in your aptitude for thinking two steps ahead and putting your opponents in unfavorable positions.

