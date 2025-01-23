Focus on What Your Firm Really Does

Throughout my career, I’ve found that one question is critical to unlocking the potential of any team: What does your business really do? The answer to that question often goes beyond the products you sell or the services you provide. It taps into the deeper impact your organization has on the world.

Consider a software company. At face value, they design applications. But what they really do might be something more profound, like empowering small businesses to compete or improving lives through technology. For leaders, identifying and emphasizing this higher purpose can motivate teams to achieve exceptional results. At Link Logistics, we lease warehouse space to businesses. But what we really do is help those businesses thrive by understanding and addressing their unique needs. This can include signing lease renewals early, managing utilities through our Energy Solutions program, and ensuring customers have access to the best properties in the right locations. When our team connects to this bigger “why,” I believe, they find extra motivation to excel. Connect employees to the mission

According to research by Qualtrics, 70 percent of employees who feel their firm’s mission, values, and vision align with theirs are likely to recommend their employer as a great place to work, compared to 25 percent who don’t feel this way. In addition, 72 percent of employees who feel a sense of personal accomplishment from their jobs would recommend their employer, versus 29 percent who don’t. This idea isn’t just theoretical—at Link Logistics, our higher purpose comes to life when employees connect their efforts to the success of our customers and find meaning through understanding what happens inside the spaces we lease. These warehouses are the backbone of modern commerce. In many of our spaces, customers manufacture electric vehicle components that are advancing the next wave of sustainable innovation. In others, customers meticulously sort thousands of orders daily, ensuring the seamless delivery of gifts and household essentials. Elsewhere, customers sew logos into youth softball jerseys, create custom body art, restore classic cars, and so much more. Each space is more than just storage—it’s where entrepreneurs’ dreams come to life and businesses grow, impacting communities nationwide.

To deepen this connection, we create opportunities for team members to see our impact firsthand. For instance, employees from corporate functions shadow members of our property management department, visiting buildings and meeting customers to see directly how our work supports diverse industries. We also produce internal and external content that highlights the incredible things our customers do, sharing stories of innovation and growth achieved during their partnerships with Link Logistics. Our “Garage Series,” for example, showcases the journeys of entrepreneurs who do everything from customizing recreational vehicles to brewing beer. These immersive experiences show our people the real-world impact of how their day-to-day efforts play a role in enabling businesses—and communities—to thrive. Empower communities as part of the mission We believe supporting local communities is also integral to our mission and helps activate our team members at Link Logistics by deepening their sense of purpose, connection, and involvement. Here, I find inspiration in a wide range of organizations, within and beyond our industry—Patagonia, Levi Strauss, Warby Parker, Visa, Ben & Jerry’s, and many others—that embrace doing good while meeting business targets.

This idea shapes initiatives like our work with the nonprofit CoreGiving and our Community Grants Program. Link Logistics team members support CoreGiving, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger, through annual fundraising drives, communications and marketing aid, and CoreGiving Day, an annual volunteer event where employees work at food banks in their areas. Our Community Grants Program, meanwhile, enables employees to nominate local organizations for funding. Since 2022, this program has distributed $6 million in infrastructure grants to nonprofits addressing hunger, education, and hyperlocal needs. These efforts are not only the right thing to do—they’re aligned with our broader mission of driving economic growth. Imagine a future where no child worries about their next meal, allowing them to focus on learning and achieving. Healthy communities lead to stronger local economies, which in turn fuel national prosperity—creating a ripple effect where better education, improved nutrition, and empowered local nonprofits support lasting prosperity. Lead with clarity and purpose