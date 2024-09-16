Meet the Cactus Powering a New Generation of Latino-Owned Businesses

Nopales are a staple of Mexican food and culture. Now, Latino entrepreneurs are looking to the cactus to help them tap into key markets.

Ask a Mexican what nopales are known for, and you might watch a nostalgic smile wash over their face. That’s what happens when Hector Saldivar, CEO of San Francisco-based Tia Lupita, recalls the ingredient that is core to many products in his food brand, including better-for-you chips and tortillas made with flour created from the pad of the nopal cactus.

“Nopales are part of our diet in Mexico — our landscape, culture, and history,” says Saldivar.

In Mexico, where more than 100 of the 200 known nopal species can be found, the cactuses are eaten raw, boiled, grilled, and fried — in salads, tacos, egg scrambles, and more. Historically, nopales were also used medicinally, including in treatments for wounds and to help regulate blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Today, nopales are prominently featured on the Mexican flag, a nod to Aztec legends about the plant as well as a symbolic representation of the independence, faith, and unity of the Mexican people. “Every time I pitch to investors, I like to say shea butter is to Africa like the nopal is to Mexico,” says Sandra Velasquez, founder of the New York City-based, award-winning beauty brand Nopalera. “It’s grown all over the world, but the point for Nopalera is that I really wanted to reorient its story back to Mexico, where it originated.”

The fruit the cactus bears and the oil produced by its seeds are core ingredients in Nopalera’s beauty products, which range from creams to shower gels. Since founding the company in 2020, Velasquez has reportedly raised more than $2.7 million: In 2023, Velasquez says, the company tripled its revenue from the previous year.

Velasquez and Saldivar are far from the only entrepreneurs to have incorporated nopal into their brands as a way to honor their Mexican culture. Popular beauty brands such as Youth to the People and Dae include prickly pear oil in their products; Chicago-based Nemi Snacks includes nopal, along with amaranth and flax and chia seeds, in its crunchy snacks.

The nopal’s increasing popularity correlates with a rising global interest in natural products, as noted in a 2022 study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. In the U.S., there’s also a growing Hispanic market — according to the Pew Research Center, Latinos represent nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population.

But some founders are seeing interest in the nopal beyond the Hispanic community. “Fifty-five percent of my consumers are non-Latin women,” says Nemi Snacks founder Regina Trillo. “It’s been interesting and exciting to see the response coming from non-Latin consumers.” The company, founded in 2019, reached $200,000 in revenue in 2023. With the U.S. health and wellness market expected to double in size over the next 10 years, per Precedence Research, the nopal — which boasts high antioxidant, vitamin, and mineral content — stands to be an attractive ingredient for food and beauty brands.

It also offers key advantages as the world grapples with the effects of climate change. Nopal plants prevent soil erosion where they’re grown and are efficient at sequestering CO2 via photosynthesis, research shows.

Indeed, Saldivar points to sustainability as a primary factor in his decision to use the nopal as his main ingredient in Tia Lupita snacks. “Nopales are the most sustainable plant in the world,” he says. “It grows in the desert, needs little water to grow, and we can harvest it twice a year.” Founded in 2016, Tia Lupita has raised more than $3 million to date, according to Crunchbase, and in recent years the company’s revenue has ranged from $5 million to $10 million, Saldivar says. Sustainability is a priority for many of the agricultural engineers who supply these entrepreneurs. Trillo sources Nemi Snacks’ nopales through “an organic-certified and regenerative farm in Mexico” that she found through a simple web search. “They … dehydrate the nopales using solar energy and then transform them into powder,” Trillo says.

Mexico-based Grupo Nopalero Mexicano XO farm, also organic-certified, supplies U.S. clients like Saldivar with nopal pad powder for tortillas, snacks, and other products. According to co-founder Regina Garza, the business ships up to 500 tons of fresh nopales in powder form every year. While 70 percent of their customers are Mexican, a growing 30 percent of their clientele is American.

Founders who source prickly pear oil, like Velasquez, don’t have to find a provider as far away as Mexico. Nopales are abundant in the U.S., and given the number of U.S. suppliers that extract oil from the fruit’s seeds, it is very accessible, Velasquez says. “We’re now working with a co-packer in Arizona who actually grows their own [prickly pear cactus],” she says. Still, all three founders face an ongoing challenge in their campaign to promote the nopal: the education of newcomers to the ingredient, clientele and investors included.