How the US Patent Office Could Change Under Trump

The nomination of Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, as Commerce Secretary signals a new chapter for the USPTO.

Being able to own what you create has helped make the United States the global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. As the federal agency tasked with managing our intellectual property system, the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO) has enormous power and responsibility.

So what changes to the USPTO can business owners expect as a result of the incoming administration? The nomination of Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, as Commerce Secretary signals a new notable chapter for the USPTO, which operates within the Department of Commerce. That’s because Lutnick is a named inventor on hundreds of patents, including many related to financial technologies—think methods and systems for gaming and trading. These are the exact type of patents that have received “the most negative focus” during the last decade and a half of reform, points out law professor and PatentlyO blogger Dennis Crouch on his LinkedIn. Notably, Cantor Fitzgerald has experienced both sides of the patent system, defending its ownership of its innovations while also challenging others. A business leader like Lutnick, who has ample direct involvement in intellectual property, is a rare choice for Commerce Secretary. Lutnick’s experience positions him to advocate for a stronger patent system—one that protects innovators—while addressing its challenges with authenticity and authority.

This is particularly significant given the intense negativity the US patent system has faced over the past four years. The Biden administration’s decision to waive intellectual property rights related to vaccines during the pandemic sparked an outcry from proponents of IP. A group advocating for cheaper access to medicines developed in the U.S. put the slogan “Patents kill” on Washington, D.C. buses. During her 2019 presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris declared, “I will snatch their patent” when discussing how pharmaceutical companies price their products. But if a right is only a right until the government decides it isn’t, should you stake your livelihood on it? After all, innovators rely on intellectual property protection to compete. These examples reflect broader ongoing tensions around the intellectual property system and whether it’s fulfilling its purpose. The Trump administration, with its pro-business and pro-innovation stance, is likely to reverse at least some Biden-era policies.

Will Elon Musk be encouraged to use the newly created Department of Government Efficiency to clean house? No, the Patent Office pays for itself—and given that President-elect Trump is both an avid creator and licensor of intellectual property, that seems highly unlikely. To learn more about what’s at stake for the incoming leadership at America’s Innovation Agency, I spoke with David Kappos, partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and co-chair of the Council for Innovation Promotion. From 2009-2013, Kappos served as USPTO Director. When he arrived, the USPTO ranked 172nd in employee satisfaction among federal agencies. Shortly after he left, it ranked first. Here’s what we expect the new USPTO administration to focus on.

Improving consistency among patent examiners Some USPTO patent examiners allow most applications that land on their desk to become issued patents, while others allow very few. Understandably, this injects a sense of unfairness into the process. “It’s important that [the Office] not grant patents that shouldn’t be granted, but it’s just as important that it does grant every patent that should be granted,” Kappos said during our interview. According to an analysis published by the Sunwater Institute last fall, the USPTO is actually rejecting many more quality applications than it is issuing “bad” patents.

Maintaining both of these forms of quality is vital to the integrity of the system. The new administration should take pains to identify statistical outliers, determine where there are opportunities for training and development, and act accordingly. Reforming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) The 2011 America Invents Act established the PTAB to reduce the use of patents as tools of extortion. (To be fair, the difference between a patent “troll” and a patent owner attempting to monetize their intellectual property is largely in the eye of the beholder.) Ever since, there have been attempts to refine it alongside demands from inventors to abolish it. In reality, an extremely small number of patents end up being contested: Out of the more than 300,000 patents the USPTO issues every year, only about 1,300 are subject to the risk of ending up in PTAB. That said, making the PTAB as fair as it can be (for independent inventors and small businesses in particular) would go a long way in restoring the reputation of the USPTO.

The use of AI In the private sector, AI is already being used to conduct prior art searches and draft patent applications. It has the potential to democratize intellectual property by making patents more accessible to anyone who is curious about them and the patenting process more affordable. The next administration would be wise to continue investing in AI to enhance its own examination process. The effort to empower patent examiners with better AI tools is already well underway: Jerry Ma, the USPTO’s Director of Emerging Technologies, was recently honored with the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medal. Read about his work developing new AI tools for the USPTO here. A forward-thinking USPTO will ensure that its AI-related guidelines do not unnecessarily burden inventors, especially by creating uncertainty about whether an AI-related patent is valid.

By focusing on improving patent examination consistency, reforming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and embracing the transformative potential of AI, the new administration at the USPTO can bolster its effectiveness as a steward of innovation. And as far as the next USPTO Director goes? Selecting a successful innovator would be an inspired—as well as unprecedented—choice.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.