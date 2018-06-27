The World's Most Ruthless Food Startup: The Inside Story of How HelloFresh Clawed Its Way to the Top

It was during that time, he says, he got the sense Richter and Griesel didn't want to share bad news with Samwer or other investors for fear they might be cut off. "I was polishing the numbers for them, so I know what we were doing," says Thuilot. "From an ethical point of view, it was very--we were on the edge. Anything that was not looking good, we were not communicating it. If we talked about the number of issues we had with boxes"--like those arriving with spoiled food--"I don't think they would have invested much further." Other times, they'd cherry-pick figures to share, according to Thuilot, who didn't deal directly with investors. "It's not that we were manipulating or tampering with the data. It was just 'This week was bad--so I'll take the average of the last 12 months.' " (Richter says this is a mischaracterization, by an ex-employee, of how the company reported to investors. "We have always been transparent and consistent with investors with respect to surfacing issues and sharing our financials," he says.)