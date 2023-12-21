Emma Grede is not afraid of a little healthy competition. In fact, that's where the serial entrepreneur, who is best known for her work with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, shines: crowded product categories. Grede serves as the founding partner of Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, which has grown into a $4 billion juggernaut, and as the co-founder and CEO of Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive denim brand, Good American, which reportedly generated more than $200 million in revenue in 2022. Most recently, she's teamed up with matriarch Kris Jenner to take on the $5.2 billion natural cleaning industry with Safely. The ultimate multi-hyphenate co-founder shared her playbook for how to launch an insurgent brand on a packed shelf--and persuade consumers to give your new product a try. --As told to Ali Donaldson

"For me, product creation always comes down to two things: There's a big gap in the market to fill, and you can innovate and make something better. If you can do those two things, then you're on to something. It's going to be a decent business. But that innovation has to be real. You have to have a different approach and a best-in-class product. People inherently want to try things, but consumer habits are really hard to break. So it's about showing customers where there is a real upside. The proof is in the product. You've got to create something that works as well as the rest and gives added benefits.