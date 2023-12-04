Over the past 31 years, Larry Connor has scaled his eponymous real estate investment firm from three apartment complexes to units in 18 markets and more than $4 billion in assets under management. His success has allowed him to fund voyages to the Mariana Trench and the inter­national space station--and a very ambitious mission back home in Miamisburg, Ohio. The Dayton suburb, where the Connor Group is headquartered, has one of the country's highest poverty rates: 39.5 percent of the area's children live at or below the poverty line. Connor, 73, wants to change that stat.

He believes education is the most effective tool to break the cycle of generational poverty, but he wanted to do more than simply write a check. One day in 2016, he brought two of his partners into his office and told them: "Absolutely, positively, we need to start a high school." The response wasn't what he expected. "Man, I don't think so," they told their boss. "You've got to be much earlier."

That realization sparked a two-year fact-finding mission of crisscrossing the country, visiting schools and grilling experts on education policy. The common refrain was that a child's emotional, mental, and physical well-being had everything to do with how well they learned. A student who came to school hungry or with a toothache would not do well in the classroom. "If you didn't address the total child, it was not going to work," he says. "We had to create a radically different--some people would say disruptive--model."

The Greater Dayton School was born out of that insight. In August 2022, it opened its doors to 400 pre-K-8 students, all from households that are Medicaid eligible or at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty line. They receive wraparound services such as breakfast, lunch, health care, dental care, afterschool care, and extracurriculars at no or very low cost. In the course of the first school year, the student body went from 51 percent academically proficient to 78 percent.

The Connor Group has already donated $152 million to cover the private school's $10 million annual operating budget and $60 million campus, slated to open as this issue lands, through its nonprofit arm, Kids & Community Partners. Connor has pledged $800 million over the next 10 years and built provisions for the school into his estate, because he wants to make sure the school outlives him--and to serve as a model for other communities. "We've done enough hypergrowth businesses," he says. "You kind of know an inflection point when you're really onto something and ... we're really on to something."

