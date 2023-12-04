Harry's co-founders Jeff Raider, 43, and Andy Katz-Mayfield, 41, didn't set out to help nearly two million men with their mental health. But while reviewing early user feedback on the men's grooming line they launched in 2013, they were struck less by opinions on how many blades make for the perfect shave, and more by essays about the cathartic role grooming played in their customers' lives and struggles with depression. "A lot of our guys didn't have anyone to talk to," Raider says. "They were reaching out to us for support."

Rather than shy away from the responsibility, Raider and Katz-Mayfield took it on. They learned that men account for 80 percent of suicides in the United States, and also that less than 1 percent of all health-based philanthropy goes toward mental health. Seeing an opportunity to make an impact, they committed to donating 1 percent of the startup's sales to nonprofits focused on men's wellness.

The dollar value of that 1 percent skyrocketed as Harry's disrupted the grooming market with its DTC strategy, and expanded into retail with partners like Target and Walmart. By 2021, Harry's had donated $6 million. Coming out of the pandemic, Raider and Katz-Mayfield wanted to double down on the cause, and their head of social impact, Maggie Hureau, proposed awarding a $5 million grant to a single idea--one that could have a tangible impact specifically on men's mental health. Game on.

The money went to Team: Changing Minds, a collaboration between Futures Without Violence, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, for its proposal to make it easier for young men to get help. Half of all mental health challenges crop up by age 14, but most people--especially young men conditioned to avoid talking about their feelings--don't seek help for years.

Team: Changing Minds aims to close that care gap by training coaches, teachers, and other trusted figures in boys' lives to flag mental health challenges before they become crises. By teaching adults to listen for signs of depression, these "responders," as they're called, can help their charges open up, and get them professional support. So far, the grant has funded training for 36,000 responders in more than 40 states who have connected with over 550,000 boys and young men.

"This issue has been historically underserved because so many guys feel like they can't express how they're feeling," says Katz-Mayfield. "Finding a way to open up that dialogue and encourage those conversations felt intuitive. It felt natural."

