Kevin Guo and Dmitriy Karpman launched their company, Hive, with a strong theory: By training A.I. to flag online violence, nudity, and hate speech, they could provide content moderation on a massive scale. That theory turned out to be true--and netted them big-name clients like Reddit, BeReal, and Netflix. Recently, the com­pany has become one of the top detectors of A.I.-generated content. According to Guo, as A.I.-made material proliferates, internet businesses and their customers need to protect themselves from new, cutting-edge forms of fraud. He spoke to Inc. to explain the emerging risks. --As told to Ben Sherry

"Because of the rise of generative A.I., the amount of content being produced online is going to quickly increase by a multiple of two or three, and that means businesses will need to know what they're dealing with. You can think of our business as being like a coffee filter. Content that our clients ask us to analyze goes into the filter, where we scan every image, video, and piece of text. Content deemed safe passes through the filter, while the rest is sent back to the client so they can set customized rules for how that content should be handled. For example, a social media platform could set up a rule that any post classified as NSFW is automatically deleted.

The need to detect A.I.-generated content on social media is obvious, but it's a threat across so many sectors. We recently had some insurance companies come to us because they were experiencing an increase in minor claims, like damage to the front bumper of a car. Before, a minor claim like that wouldn't be worth the cost of sending someone to do an audit. But people had figured out that they could modify images of their cars using generative A.I. models. They were getting away with it, until we came in.