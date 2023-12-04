When Shameca Tankerson’s coaching firm, Shameca International, reached the $1 million revenue milestone three years ago, she recognized that it also signaled the moment to start making charitable contributions. And one organization in particular resonated with her for deeply historical and cultural reasons: Unstoppable Impact, a non-profit aimed at helping children in developing African nations gain access to clean water, nutrition, and healthcare services.

“I don’t know how my family got here to America, but I do know that that land is a part of who I am as well,” says Tankerson. “And so I want to do as much as I can to support people in spaces where they don’t have the ability to do much for themselves.”

So in 2021, she began donating two percent of profits to Unstoppable, which provides life-saving interventions to families in Kilifi, Kenya, a region devastated by severe drought. To date the company has donated more than $75,000 which has helped provide 15,000 families with basic necessities. Over the last two years, Shameca International has helped Unstoppable donate 273,723 meals, six farms, 13 hand washing stations, three new classrooms, and six mobile health clinics to communities in Kilifi.

“I wish other entrepreneurs would understand that it’s not just about making money, it’s about what money makes possible,” says Cynthia Kersey, CEO and founder of Unstoppable Impact. “That’s why Shameca is really on to something.”

Clients of Tankerson’s can also partner with her company to donate and she will match it. Through this effort Shameca International has raised additional funds for Unstoppable. When the company hits its next milestone of $30 million, Tankerson says, she’ll be able to start a foundation of her own. And after landing at No. 310 on the 2023 Inc. 500, she is readily on her way. “I never really had the money to give back until my business started growing. I’d volunteered my time, but it wasn’t until we had a surplus in revenue that I realized I could start a foundation myself.”

